Cilla's story comes to Milton Keynes

A heart-warming musical based on the early life of Cilla Black comes to Milton Keynes Theatre this month.

Cilla - The Musical is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed ITV mini-series by Bafta winner Jeff Pope – writer of hits including The Moorside and Philomena.

The lead role is played by Kara Lily Hayworth, who fought off thousands of hopefuls to be named as the girl who will step into the legend’s coveted shoes in the first ever musical about her life.

Kara said: “When I was 11 I was shopping out with my mum and bumped into Cilla and asked her for an autograph. I told her I wanted to be an actress – she laughed and said ‘it’s a tough industry, but if you really work hard and go for it, you’ll be just fine’. To be chosen to play her is such an honour and I’m so excited to take on the role.”

The story follows the extraordinary life of the ordinary teenage girl from Liverpool, Priscilla White, and her rocky, yet remarkable, rise to fame. By the age of just 25 she was recognised as international singing star Cilla Black. By the age of 30 she had become Britain’s favourite television entertainer headlining series of Blind Date, Surprise, Surprise and many more.

The musical score will include Cilla’s greatest hits, such as Anyone Who Had a Heart, Alfie and Something Tells Me, alongside a backdrop of Liverpool.

The show runs from Tuesday, September 26, to Saturday, September 30. Call 0844 871 7652 to book.