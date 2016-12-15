Impressive wildlife pictures

Highlights of the world’s most prestigious nature photography exhibition are on display at the Natural History Museum in Tring until January 22.

The exhibition features 17 awe-inspiring images from fascinating animal behaviour to breathtaking wild landscapes.

Paul Kitching, head of the museum in Tring, said he was delighted to have the opportunity to display the category winners.

He said: “The beautiful backlit winning images look really impressive and will offer visitors a free taste of the atmospheric experience of the full exhibition at our Natural History Museum in London.”

The selection on display includes the competition winners who were announced in October at the museum in London. An international panel of judges named American Tim Laman Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2016 for his image ‘Entwined lives’, depicting an orangutan climbing a fig tree above the Indonesian rainforest.

Gideon Knight, 16, from London took home the title of Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2016 for his image, ‘The moon and the crow’, featuring a crow silhouetted against the moon in a London park.

Other impressive images in the free exhibition at Tring include Tony Wu’s ‘Snapper party’, which shows the dramatic spawning of a red snapper shoal, and Nayan Khanolkar’s ‘Alley cat’. Taken in a Mumbai suburb, the image shows a leopard creeping between people’s homes at night.

The exhibition runs at Tring until Sunday, January 22. The museum is open from 10am - 5pm Mondays to Saturdays and from 2 - 5pm on Sundays.

The museum will be closed over Christmas from Christmas Eve through to Boxing Day.

Entry is free.