5 things to in Hemel Hempstead and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in the local area.

1 Music

Barb Jungr sings Bob Dylan, Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, 8pm Saturday November 11

Barb Jungr returns with another powerful interpretation of Bob Dylan’s work. Known for her passionate singing, minimal and subtle arrangements and great humour, Jungr is the definitive performer of one of the great musical icons of the 20th century and she has built a formidable reputation as an international live performer and recording artiste. Tickets £14 - £10. Box office 01442 228091.

www.oldtownhall.co.uk

2 Family

A Real Alien Adventure, Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, 2.30pm Saturday November 11

Families can enjoy an intergalactic space adventure with shadow play, gadgets and cats in space when Rip Stop Theatre Company comes to town. Miss Amelia Buttersnap, investigator of all things unseen and mysterious, inventor of gadgets both marvellous and improbable, is on a mission to prove that aliens really do exist. With her Translator Device, Teleporter Machine and trusty cat Tibbles, she sets off in her home made rocket on a rip-roaring intergalactic journey. Are the aliens friend or foe? Why do aliens want to steal all the earth’s fluffy things? And how do you drink a cup of tea in space? Tickets £6.50, Dacorum Card £5. Box office 01442 228091.

www.oldtownhall.co.uk

3 Theatre

The Odd Couple, Tring Park School for the Performing Arts, 7.30pm Tuesday November 7 - Thursday November 9 and at 2pm on Friday November 10

Sixth form students on the Acting Course are taking to the stage of the Markova Theatre to perform a female-only version of a play which first premiered on Broadway in 1965 and was then made into a film in 1968 starring Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau.

In the play Olive Madison has invited the girls for an evening of Trivial Pursuit. Late to arrive is Florence Unger, who has just separated from her husband. Fastidious, depressed and none too tense, Florence seems suicidal, but as the action unfolds , Olive becomes the one with murder on her mind when the clean freak and the slob ultimately decide to room together with hilarious results as The Odd Couple is born. Charlotte Hayman plays the role of Florence based on Jack Lemmon’s Felix, and Neve Perry is Olive - both are aged 17.

Tickets are £12 and £10 and can be booked online.

www.tringpark.com

4 Art and craft fair

Queens Park Arts Centre, Aylesbury, 10am-4pm Saturday November 11

A wide selection of the region’s best art and craft including pottery, jewellery, textiles, woodwork, glass and paintings. The event will also host creative art and craft activities for children and the centre’s Santa’s Grotto will be back.

Homemade cakes on sale in the coffee bar and a barbecue will be running during the day selling hot food including a vegetarian option. Entry £2,under 14s free (there is a small charge for visiting Santa’s Grotto and attending the craft activities).

www.qpc.org

5 Music at Lunchtime

St Mary’s Church, Aylesbury, 12.45pm Thursday November 9

Leo Appel (violin) and Julian Trevelyan (piano). Admission £4, 18 years and under free.

aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

