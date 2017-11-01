5 things to do in Hemel Hempstead and beyond

Take a look at some of the events in and around Hemel Hempstead

1 Fireworks

Tring Festival of Fire, Tring Park Cricket Club, London Road, 5.30 - 8.30pm Saturday November 4

Tring’s annual firework fest where every penny raised goes to support sport in the local community. A fantastic night out for the whole family with food stalls, beer tent, live music and bonfire. Buy tickets online:

www.tringfireworks.co.uk

2 Fireworks

Pitstone and Ivinghoe Fireworks, Football Pavilion, Marsworth Road, Pitstone, from 6pm Saturday November 4

Bonfire lit at 6.45pm, fireworks at 7.15pm. BBQ, mulled wine, beer, tea, coffee and cakes will be available on the night along with children’s attractions for the little ones. Tickets £15 for a family (two adults and children) and £5 for individuals. More information online:

www.ivinghoeentertainments.org.uk

3 Film

Victoria and Abdul (PG), The Rex Cinema, Berkhamsted, 2pm and 7.30pm today (Wednesday)

Judi Dench stars as Queen Victoria in this film about the monarch’s friendship with her Indian servant Abdul (played by Ali Fazal). Also starring Eddie Izzard as her vexed son and heir Bertie. Set in England, Scotland, India and Osborne House, Victoria’s own home on the Isle of Wight. The film is also showing at The Rex later in the month if you can’t make either of these performances today. Tickets from £8. Box office 01442 877759. Or book online, where you will also find full details of all show times:

www.therexberkhamsted.com

4 Theatre

Hairspray, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, 7.30pm Monday November 6 through to Saturday November 11

The smash hit musical comedy is guaranteed to have you dancing the night away! It’s Baltimore 1962, where Tracy Turnblad, a big girl with big hair and an even bigger heart, is on a mission to follow her dreams and dance her way onto national television. Tracy’s audition makes her a local star and soon she is using her newfound fame to fight for equality, bagging the local heart throb Link Larkin along the way! Featuring hit songs Welcome To The 60s, You Can’t Stop The Beat and The Nicest Kids In Town. This irresistible feelgood show is the perfect night out for all the family. Matinees at 2.30pm on the Thursday and Saturday. Tickets from £16.25. Box office 0844 871 7607 or book online:

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

5 Film

The Mountain Between Us (12A), The Rex Cinema, Berkhamsted, 6pm Sunday November 5 and 2pm Monday November 6

Kate Winslet plays a no-nonsense photojournalist who needs to get out of the Rockies for her wedding the next day. Idris Elba is Dr Ben Bass, a no-nonsense neurosurgeon who needs to get to an operating room to save a child. What stops them? A snowstorm. So these strangers decide to charter a private plane which subsequently crashes, leaving the leads fighting against the elements and their attraction to one another. The scenery is positively breathtaking and Dr Bass solves every problem including a broken leg, hypothermia, a mountain cougar and a bear trap. If you miss these dates the film is also showing at 2pm on Thursday November 16. Tickets from £8. Box office 01442 877759. Or book online:

www.therexberkhamsted.com

