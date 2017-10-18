5 things to do in Hemel Hempstead and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the events coming in and around Hemel Hempstead

1 Music

The Maension:Raevolution World Tour, The Oddfellows Arm, Hemel Hempstead, 7pm tomorrow (Thursday)

The band from America is on a world tour and stops off in town tomorrow. Entry free. For age 18 plus.

www.themaension.com

2 Food and beer festival

Oktoberfest, Gadebridge Park, Hemel Hempstead, 5-10pm Friday October 20, noon - 5pm Saturday October 21 and 6 - 11pm Saturday October 21

The Bierhalle tent will be erected in the park, housing within the most authentic Bavarian celebration this side of the channel. Oktoberfest is the extremely popular German folk festival that has been celebrated in Munich, Bavaria, for over 200 years, where people engage in all manner of music, games, entertainment, food and singing. The mouth watering smell of wurstl, sauerkraut and steckerlfisch are just some of the things that will fill the air. The Oompa band will get everyone into the swing of things and, of course, there will be barrels of the finest Bavarian beer. Ticket prices from £10.

www.oktoberfestofficial.com

3 Play reading

Little Gaddesden Drama Club, Little Gaddesden village hall committee room, 7.45pm tonight (Wednesday)

Everyone is invited to join the drama club members, either to join in with the reading, or just to sit and listen and enjoy a glass of wine or a cup of coffee. Tonight, they are reading Graham Greene’s Travels with my Aunt. This is the story of Henry Pulling, a retired and complacent bank manager who meets his elderly aunt Augusta for the first time at what he supposes to be his mother’s funeral. She persuades Henry to abandon his dull suburban existence to travel her way - winding through Brighton, Paris, Istanbul and Paraguay. Through aunt Agatha, one of Greene’s greatest comic creations, Henry joins a shiftless, twilight society, mixes with hippies, war criminals and CIA men, smokes pot and breaks all currency regulations.

www.lgdramaclub.com

4 Music

Intimate Letters, concert by the CHROMA Chamber Ensemble in The Greene Room, Kings Arms, Berkhamsted, 7pm Sunday October 22

CHROMA musicians Dave le Page and Clare O’Connell, joined by Cathy Leech, Vanessa McNaught and actress Angie Wallis, present a magical evening of storytelling and music to warm the heart on an autumnal evening with humanitarian string quartets by Leos Janacek, brought to life by readings from Leo Tolstoy’s novella The Kreutzer Sonata and Janacek’s own love letters. Janacek’s first quartet was inspired by Tolstoy’s novella of the same name, and his second ‘manifest on love’ was influenced by his long and spiritual friendship with Kamila Stosslova, a married woman, 38 years his junior. Tickets £16/£13, to book call 07958 973491 or purchase from Luminous and Vogue, 24 Lower Kings Road.

www.chromaensemble.co.uk

5 Christmas

Christmas Craft Fair, The Court Theatre, Tring, 10am - 3pm Saturday October 21

A chance to start your festive shopping and purchase unique hand crafted Christmas presents or simply treat yourself. A wide variety of stalls all under one roof. Refreshments will be available to purchase. Free entry and free parking on site.

www.courttheatre.co.uk

