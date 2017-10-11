5 things to do in Hemel Hempstead and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in Hemel Hempstead

1 Apples

Pippin Parade and Farmers’ Market, Tring, 9am - 1pm Saturday October 14

As part of Tring’s Own Apple Fayre 2017 there is a special edition of Tring Farmers’ Market in Church Square from 9am - 1pm with a special fruity flavour. Activities on the day will include school scarecrow judging, Morris dancing, apple pressing (take your own apples along and a bottle for juicing), local crafts, a plague of Tring’s own frogs and your favourite Tring Farmers’ Market stalls. From 10.30 - 11am see the Magnolia Apple Cart Procession with dancers, hop-bearing and school scarecrows with a difference. Celebrate Tring’s ancient market and farming traditions. The procession leaves the King’s Arms at 10.30am to process along the High Street to St Peter and St Paul Church.

www.tringtogether.org.uk

2 Theatre

All Shook Up!, Court Theatre, Tring, now through to Saturday October 14

Berkhamsted Theatre Company presents a musical show around the songs made famous by Elvis Presley. Telling the story of a small town girl with big dreams and the motorcycle riding stud she falls for. The tale of cross dressing, mistaken identity and romance was inspired by Twelfth Night and other Shakespearean comedies. Evening performances start at 7.30pm, there is an additional 2.30pm matinee on Saturday. Tickets £17.50. Box office 07543 560478.

www.courttheatre.co.uk

3 Circus mime

Stuff, Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, 8pm Friday October 13

Lead clown for Cirque du Soleil, Sean Kempton is performing solo with his own show, Stuff. This is a love story, but not one you’ve seen a million times before, this is another kind of love story, maybe everybody’s love story. Developed from interviews with people from six through to 84 on the subjects of love and human connection, Stuff is playful, funny, sad and familiar. Sean mixes comedy, mime, clowning and the odd bit of dance in this absurdist show about love. Tickets £14, discounts available. Box office 01442 228091.

www.oldtownhall.co.uk

4 Comedy drama

Nobody’s Talking To Me, Watford Colosseum, 7.30pm Friday October 13

After 50 years of marriage there isn’t a lot to be said ... or is there? This hilarious Irish comedy is set in the kitchen of Mattie and Maggie Conway’s humble abode in rural Ireland in the 1960s. It’s the day of their 50th anniversary but they haven’t spoken a word to one another for 10 years. From the outside it should be a day of great celebration, and not knowing anything is wrong, the local parish priest calls in to surprise the ‘happy couple’. Tickets £25. Box office 01923 571102.

www.watfordcolosseum.co.uk

5 Music

Herts Jazz festival, The Terrace Suite, Hawthorne Theatre, Welwyn Garden City, Friday October 13 through to Sunday October 15

Georgie Fame with the Guy Barker Big Band gets the ball rolling on Friday. Saturday night climaxes with The Golden Age of British Big Bands with the Pete Long Orchestra and the festival concludes on Sunday with a rare performance of the late Bobby Wellins’ Culloden Moor Suite featuring Mornington Lockett and graduates from the Purcell School of Music. Ticket prices vary. Full details of the programme and to book, go online:

www.hertsjazz.co.uk

