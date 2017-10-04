5 things to do in Hemel Hempstead and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the events coming to Hemel Hempstead in the next week.

1 Tring’s Own Apple Fayre

Scrumptious Apple Day, Jeacock’s Orchard, Cow Lane, 10am - 4pm, Sunday October 8

This is the 12th year of Tring’s Own Apple Fayre, a seasonal celebration of environment, food and culture. Enjoy a family day out at the historic venue of Jeacock’s Orchard. There will be a wide variety of apples for sale from Cam Valley Orchards plus a range of Farmers’ Market stalls, apple pressing, traditional crafts, medieval displays, livestock, games and apple refreshments. There will also be a guide to all the apples growing in the orchard. Parking is very limited, walk if possible. Free entry.

www.tringtogether.org.uk

2 Acoustic Theatre

Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, 8pm Saturday, October 7

This is a special one-off concert to celebrate Community Action Dacorum’s 70th birthday. CAD is a charitable organisation that works towards bringing people together to help them achieve more in their communities and to improve their quality of life. Since 2012 Radio Dacorum has provided a media platform for residents, voluntary groups, companies and musicians to promote their activities. Acoustic Theatre will be broadcast live on Radio Dacorum. The concert’s confirmed acts include Neil Stanton, Tom M Craven, Minnie Birch, Abbie Gathard, Noel Cowley, Regina Pendleton, The Ukie-Toones ukulele band plus a special surprise act or two. Tickets £10, box office 01442 228091.

www.oldtownhall.co.uk

3 Comedy

The Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, 8pm Friday, October 6

NOW is the stunning new show from Scottish stand-up comedian Daniel Sloss and he will be joined by his good friend and support, the delightfully happy-go-lucky comedian Kai Humphries. Daniel is the star of televisions’s Conan, Comedy Central’s Drunk History and Sunday Night at the Palladium. Tickets £13.50, concessions £11. Box office 01442 228091.

www.oldtownhall.co.uk

4 Tribute Night

Hemel Hempstead Cricket Club, Station Road, 8.30pm, Friday, October 6

Emerald Kitty Entertainment presents a tribute night going back to the swinging Sixties and the soulful Seventies with professional tribute artistes performing as some of the most iconic stars of all time including Elvis Presley, David Bowie and Diana Ross, hosted by singing compere, Babette. Tickets £12, buy online from:

www.emeraldkittyentertainment.co.uk

5 Theatre

Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Boxmoor Playhouse, now through to Saturday, October 7

Hemel Hempstead Theatre Company presents a show based on the Oscar-winning movie of the same name. The musical is a heart-warming, up-lifting adventure of three friends who hop aboard a battered bus searching for love and friendship and end up finding more than they could ever have dreamed of. A hit parade of dance floor favourites includes Go West, Hot Stuff, I Will Survive and It’s Raining Men. Shows are on at various times. Tickets £13 to £16.50. Please note, this show may not be suitable for people under 15 as it contains some sexual references and adult language. Box office 0333 666 3366 or book online:

www.hhtheatreco.com

