5 things to do in Hemel Hempstead and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the events coming to the Hemel Hempstead area this week.

1 Flowers, plants and veg

Chipperfield Horticultural Society Autumn Show, Chipperfield Village Hall, 2.30pm Saturday September 16

Many exhibits of dahlias, fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts, photography, floral art, domestic items and a section for juniors. Cream teas and home made cakes will be served followed by a prize giving and an auction of produce kindly donated by the exhibitors. There will also be a raffle.

2 Theatre

The House, The Maltings Arts Theatre, St Albans, 8pm tomorrow (Thursday) through to Saturday September 16

This American comedy by Brian Parks is a social satire focusing on two couples - one who is selling their beloved family home and the other who are buying it. All seems well until contracts are signed, but as the drinks begin flowing and truths emerge about controversial renovation plans, the happy homeowners quickly find that some things are too hard to let go. Tickets £12, concessions £10. Box office 0333 666 3366.

www.maltingsartstheatre.co.uk

3 Music

Matt Wates Sextet, Herts Jazz Club, Screen 2, Hawthorne Theatre, Welwyn Garden City, 7.30 - 10pm Sunday September 17

Matt Wates was born in London in 1964 and graduated from Berklee College of Music in 1988. The sextet has recorded nine albums and has Matt on alto sax, Steve Fishwick on trumpet, Steve Main on tenor, Leon Greening piano, Alec Dankworth bass and Matt Home on drums. Tickets £17 in full on the night, discounts available and for pre-booking. 0300 3039 620

www.hertsjazz.co.uk/gigs.html

4 Amateur theatre play reading

And Then There Were None, Little Gaddesden Drama Club, The Court House, Berkhamsted, 7.45pm tonight (Wednesday)

This Agatha Christie play is to be the drama club’s next stage production. Everyone is welcome to the play reading to see if you might want to consider auditioning for a part at the auditions being held in October. Or just go along anyway to enjoy a glass of wine, cup of coffee, read a part or two or just listen. The story is set on a remote island. Ten strangers have been summoned and all they have in common is a wicked past. As the weather turns and the group is cut off from the mainland, the bloodbath begins and one by one they are brutally murdered in accordance with the lines of a sinister nursery rhyme.

www.lgdramaclub.com

5Zoo fun

Elephantastic, Whipsnade Zoo, 10am-5pm Saturday September 16 and Sunday September 17

Elephant lovers can look forward to an unforgettable weekend at Whipsnade with this two day celebration of the zoo’s largest residents, the Asian elephants. Marking the worldwide Elephant Appreciation Weekend visitors can enjoy an up close and personal encounter with one of the zoo’s nine elephants, feed them a fruity snack and have their photo taken with them - all for a small donation towards ZSL’s conservation research for elephants. Visitors can watch zookeepers bathe the elephants and watch one-year-old Elizabeth play in her paddock. There will be Asian inspired cuisine on offer too and a chance to dance along to the sounds of Asia. For more information and to book tickets online go to:

www.zsl.org/zsl-whipsnade-zoo

