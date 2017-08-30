5 things to do in Hemel Hempstead and beyond

Here is a guide of some of the events coming up in and around Hemel Hempstead in the next week.

1 Comedy

You Must Be Joking - Comedy Night, Hemel Hempstead Cricket Pavilion, Boxmoor, 8-10.30pm Friday September 1

A variety show presented and hosted by Emerald Kitty with top quality comic talent. Acts include comedians Winter Foenander, Stephen Foster, Nick Clohessy and Fred Ferenczi with comedy character Bert and drag queen Fanny Devour. Suitable for over 18s, contains adult language. Tickets £12 available online:

www.emeraldkittyentertainment.co.uk

2 Celebrity spoken event

An Evening with Peter Andre: My Life Story, Watford Colosseum, 8pm Friday September 1

Born in England and raised in Australia, Peter Andre first rose to fame as a singer during the 90s. Influenced by the soul and dance music of his youth, his big break came in 1990 as a contestant on the television talent contest, New Faces, in his adopted home of Australia. In 2004 he was catapulted back into the spotlight after appearing as a contestant on I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here. A number of successful tours followed. In addition to success in the pop world Peter has found fame as a television personality. This is a spoken word event, Peter will not be singing. The image of him, right, was taken by Zak Hussein. Tickets £29 - 54. Box office 01923 571102.

www.watfordcolosseum.co.uk

3 Broadcast of live theatre

YERMA, The Vyne Theatre, Berkhamsted, 7pm tomorrow (Thursday August 31)

Billie Piper returns to her Evening Standard Best Actress award winning role in YERMA. Set in contemporary London, Piper’s portrayal of a woman in her 30s desperate to conceive, builds with elemental force to a staggering, shocking climax. The National Theatre Live production will be broadcast live. Tickets £15, book online:

www.ticketsource.co.uk

4 Food

Berkhamsted Food Festival, in the grounds of B&M Care beside Ashlyns Hall, Chesham Road, Berkhamsted, 11am -5pm Sunday September 3

Showcasing the best in food and drink that Berkhamsted has to offer with something on the menu for everyone - sugar and spice and everything nice, Caribbean, Italian, India, barbecue, local ales, scrumptious cakes and ice cream plus locally made chocolates. Live music will keep visitors entertained, there are cookery demonstrations and a vintage tea tent plus a new addition - the pie and pint tent. Children will have plenty to keep them entertained, with bouncy castles, face painting, arts and crafts and their own cookery demonstration. And this year it is even easier to join the action with a shuttle bus running half hourly from the W H Smith bus stop in Berkhamsted to the festival site. Tickets are £8 for adults on the gate on the day subject to availability, or can be bought at a discount online. Children aged under 16 are admitted free.

www.berkofoodfest.co.uk

5 Dance

Tango Moderno, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, Thursday September 7 - Saturday September 9

Dance partners for over two decades, world champions and favourites on Strictly Come Dancing, Vincent Simone and Flavia Cacace are back

by popular demand with their hot new stage spectacular. Tickets from £16.50. Box office 0844 871 7607.

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

