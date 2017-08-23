5 things to do in Hemel Hempstead and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the things that will happen in Hemel Hempstead area,

1 Art exhibition

Brian Bennett at Ninety - an exhibition of oil paintings of the Chilterns, The Chadwick Centre, Berkhamsted School, Castle Street, Berkhamsted, 10am - 5pm Bank Holiday Monday August 28 - Saturday September 2

When he took up his appointment as Head of Art at Berkhamsted School 60 years ago, Brian Bennett was greatly impressed by the Chilterns and the local landscape became the main focus of his own paintings. In 1987 he was elected President of the Royal Institute of Oil Painters and he retired from teaching after 30 years at the school. With the support of The Hawker Gallery (formerly in Old Amersham) he concentrated increasingly on the local scenery. Having developed his own technique of painting with a knife, he came to produce very distinctive landscapes which attracted a large following both within the area and beyond. He is now widely regarded as the best known living painter in oils of the Chilterns. In celebration of his 90th birthday this, probably his last major one man exhibition, is a summation of his love of the area and its wild flowers, which make such a contribution to its beauty. All paintings are offered for sale. Admission to the exhibition is free.

www.berkhamstedschool.org

2 Outdoor film

Wild Movie Night at the Zoo, Whipsnade Zoo, 6.30 - 10pm Friday August 25 and Saturday August 26

Open air silent cinema returns to Whipsnade this weekend with Robin Williams’ adventure classic Jumanji on Friday and Disney musical The Lion King on Saturday. Before the screenings each evening, movie lovers will be treated to a magical Birds of the World display as well as having the chance to explore Bear Grylls Wild Survival Academy. To ensure the animals are not kept up past their bedtime, movie goers will wear headphones for the screening. Food and drink including pizza, barbecue food, popcorn and sweet treats will be available. All ages welcome, under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. Adult tickets £18.50, child £13.50, under threes go free. Book tickets online:

www.zsl.org

3 Live outdoor music concert

Live in the Park, Vale Park, Aylesbury, noon - 9.30pm, Saturday August 26

The Bon Jovi Experience headlines this fabulous free music day. Acts include Eton Rivals, Callow Saints and Big Band Swing. There will also be traditional fun fair rides, a huge 85ft inflatable assault course and a bouncy castle to enjoy for free.

www.aylesburytowncouncil.gov.uk

4 Outdoor film

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Hertford Castle, 7pm Saturday August 26

Grab your blankets and popcorn and settle down to enjoy an outdoor cinema screening of this popular film with the castle’s picturesque grounds providing the perfect backdrop. Book tickets at 01992 584322. Full details at:

www.hertford.gov.uk/events

3 Music and beer festival

Ley Hill Music and Beer Festival, The Swan and The Crown pubs, Ley Hill near Chesham, 2 - 7.30pm Saturday August 26 - Bank Holiday Monday August 28

A variety of musical styles including soul, rock, Latin, blues and reggae with music from the Sixties to the present day will entertain at the neighbouring pubs, and the entertainment is all free. Over 60 ales and ciders. Two outside beer tents. Fresh food. Face painting