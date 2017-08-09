5 things to do in Hemel Hempstead and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the events coming to the area in the next week.

1 Outdoor theatre

Dogs Don’t Do Ballet, Gadebridge Park, Hemel Hempstead, 11am and 2.30pm Saturday August 12

If you take a walk in Gadebridge Park this weekend, you might be in for a pleasant surprise. Little Blue Monster Productions are presenting their latest touring theatre show for families. Dogs Don’t Do Ballet is a funny tale about a small dog with big dreams. Based on the bestselling children’s book by Anna Kemp and Sara Ogilvie, this feel good show features music, songs , handcrafted puppets and Biff, the ballet dancing dog. He’s not like other dogs, he doesn’t wee on lamp posts, scratch his fleas or drink out of the toilet. He likes moonlight and music and walking on his tiptoes. You see, Biff doesn’t think he’s a dog, he thinks he’s a ballerina. Visitors are advised to take a blanket or low backed seating. Some chairs will be available for those unable to sit on the ground. The show is suitable for those aged three years plus. Tickets £6.50, Dacorum Card £5. Box office 01442 228091.

www.oldtownhall.co.uk

2 Youth theatre

Pippin The Musical, Court Theatre, Tring, tomorrow (Thursday August 10) to Saturday August 12

Aylesbury Vale Youth Theatre presents the story of a mysterious travelling troupe, headed by their cunning Leading Player, who encourages young prince Pippin to dabble in bloody battle, promiscuous pastimes and politics, only for Pippin to discover that true happiness is more complicated than he first thought. Tickets £10. Concessions £8. Evening performances 7.30pm, additional 2.30pm matinee on Saturday. Book online.

www.courttheatre.co.uk

3 Film

Hampstead (12A), The Rex, Berkhamsted, 7.30pm tonight (Wednesday August 9)

Diane Keaton is a widow looking for a second chance of love before it’s too late. She finds no luck dating guys in her picture-book North London neighbourhood, until one day when she looks out of her window and sees Donald (Brendan Gleeson). He is a homeless man living in a tumbledown shack in a hidden part of the heath, he has made a good life for himself. But a developer wants to build luxury apartments on the land. Inspired by the true story of Harry Hallowes. Circle tickets £9. Box office 01442 877759.

www.therexberkhamsted.com

4 Lego exhibition

Bricks Britannia, Bucks County Museum, Aylesbury, 10am-5pm Mondays to Saturdays, noon-4pm Sundays, now through to Monday September 4

This special Lego treat for families has over 30 stunning models created from 150,000 Lego bricks that give a rundown of British history from the Stone Age to the 21st century. The centre piece of the show is an eight metre long model of the Flying Scotsman steam locomotive, with light, sound and smoke effects. To accompany the exhibition there are Make and Take activities to enable visitors to make their own Lego brick model to take home. Bricks Britannia admission charge is £3. There is an additional charge for Make and Take models.

www.buckscountymuseum.org

5 Garden sculpture exhibition

Knebworth House, now through to Thursday August 31. Showcase of works from more than 40 artists.

www.knebworthhouse.com

