5 things to do in Hemel Hempstead and beyond

Here is our guide of some of the things to do in and around Hemel Hempstead and the surrounding area.

1 Theatre

Seussical Jnr, The Court Theatre, Tring, now through to Saturday

Tring Festival Company present a fantastical family musical based on he books of Dr Seuss. Evening shows at 7.30pm, plus an additional Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets £7 to £15, concessions available.

www.courttheatre.co.uk

2 Assault course at zoo

Bear Grylls Wild Survival Academy, Whipsnade Zoo, Saturday, July 29, to Sunday, September 3

Adventurers searching for a wild summer experience can put their survival skills to the test with a host of invigorating challenges. Visitors can take part in an assault course, learn how to build shelters and test their knowledge in a wildlife ID quiz. Adventurers can also try a selection of wild foods and learn how to track and study animal behaviour. Talks and shows from Bear Grylls Survival Academy instructors will take place daily. The event is included in the standard zoo ticket price. Book online.

www.zsl.org/zsl-whipsnade-zoo

3 Seaside

The Seaside by Riverside, Riverside Shopping Centre, Hemel Hempstead, 10am to 4pm now through to Sunday September 3

The beach will be open daily for families to enjoy free fun in the sandpit building sandcastles, as well as games and toys. Additional fun, craft workshops and entertainment including Punch and Judy, magic shows and circus skills will arrive every Tuesday throughout the summer holidays from 11am to 4pm. Young visitors can enjoy free face painting every Thursday from 11am tp 4pm, and storytime sessions with Waterstones every Wednesday at 11am.

The Beach will open exclusively for children with different special needs from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Thursday.

For a full breakdown on each session and how to pre-book visit the website

www.riversidehemel.com

4 Ballet course

One week summer course, The Vyne Theatre, Berkhamsted, Monday, July 31, to Saturday, August 5

Students are given the chance to train in essential styles while preparing for a public performance of a famous ballet. Each day classes given by professional dancers and teachers will include ballet, virtuosity, pointe, repertoire, stretch and conditioning and rehearsals, resulting in a performance for friends and family on the Saturday with invited professional soloists. The cost is £250.

Students should have previous formal ballet training.

Call 01442 818283.

www.berkhamstedartscentre

5 School summer holidays

Waddesdon Manor, 10am to 4pm, Wednesday to Sunday from today through to August 28

Join Waddesdon’s feathered mascot Mimi the Mynah for a European tour in the grounds of the manor for family fun this summer. Celebrating the Rothschild family heritage, there will be a new themed activity each week, inspired by the five countries where the Rothschild brothers made their homes. French Week starts today (Wednesday, July 26) and runs through to Sunday with the chance to take part in Waddesdon’s very own Tour de France. Will you wear the Yellow Jersey? Take your own scooter and try one of the special routes around the grounds. The cost is £3 per child. Normal admission charges apply.

www.waddesdon.org.uk

