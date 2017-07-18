5 things to do in Hemel Hempstead and beyond

Here is our guide of some of the things to do in and around the Hemel Hempstead area

1 Outdoor theatre

The Mikado, Berkhamsted Castle, 7pm Saturday July 22

Rotary in Berkhamsted presents Concert at the Castle with a performance of Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Mikado by specialist outdoor theatre company Illyria. (The picture above shows last year’s performance of Ruddigore.) Gates will open at 6.15pm, take along a chair, blanket, warm clothes and picnic for an entertaining evening. The performance, starting at 7pm, will last approximately two hours. Hot drinks will be available on site. Tickets £20, under 15s £15. Box office 01442 863659 or buy online:

www.berkorotary.org

2 Choral music

Sounds Around The Abbey, St Albans Cathedral, Monday July 24 through to Saturday July 29

Each evening will be hosted by television presenter Pam Rhodes, as members of Rock Choir perform pieces ranging from pop, rock, chart and opera with Kerry Ellis, who has enjoyed starring roles in the West End and on Broadway. The week long spectacular is supporting Rennie Grove Hospice Care. Doors open at 7pm on all nights except Tuesday when they open at 8pm, performances start at 7.30pm (except Tuesday which is 8pm) and end at approximately 10.30pm every evening. Tickets start at £20 for adults, concessions available, and are available from the cathedral box office or call 01727 820920. Full details of all performances and to book online:

www.stalbanscathedral.org

3 Film

Going In Style (12A), The Alban Arena, Civic Centre, St Albans, 1.30pm and 7.30pm today (Wednesday July 19)

This heist comedy starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin tells the story of lifelong buddies Willie, Joe and Al who decide to buck retirement and step off the straight and narrow for the first time in their lives when their pension fund becomes a corporate casualty. Desperate to pay the bills and come through for their loved ones, the three men risk it all by embarking on a daring adventure to knock off the very bank that absconded with their money. Tickets £7 and £5. Box office 01727 844488.

www.alban-arena.co.uk

4 Art workshop

Watercolour Expressions, the North Transept, St Albans Cathedral, 10.30am - 3.30pm Saturday July 22

As summer gathers heat and intensity, with colour, shade, shapes and textures all around, try a painting workshop with watercolour specialist Fiona Pruden who shares her ‘wickedly’ simple approach to painting in watercolours. Some experience of colours and paint handling will be an advantage, but you do not need to be an expert to sign up. Take your own materials along or get in touch for a listing of the materials you will need. Cost £25. For more information contact Fiona on 07956 537140, to book a place call the box office 01727 890290.

www.stalbanscathedral.org

5 Drama, music, dance

Beaumont Arts Celebration, Alban Arena, Civic Centre, St Albans, 7pm Friday July 7

Join over 200 outstanding students of Beaumont School, both past and present, in a spectacular evening of drama, music and dance. Showcasing the very best of the talented Beaumont student body, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience. Tickets £10, concessions £8. Box office 01727 844488.

www.alban-arena.co.uk

