5 things to do in Hemel Hempstead and beyond

Here is our guide to do some of the events taking place in Hemel Hempstead and the surrounding area.

1 Music

The Pepper Show, Court Theatre, Tring, Tuesday July 18 - Saturday July 22

For the fourth year running The Pepper Show presents the best of live music for every music fan, in support of Pepper - Children’s Hospice at Home. An impressive line up of bands will cover many genres and decades with a mixture of seated and standing room only gigs. Ticket prices (from £10 - £25) and gig times vary. Full details 01442 507324 or online:

www.pepper.org.uk

2 Music

Folk by the Oak, Hatfield House, Hertfordshire, Sunday July 16

Located in the oak lined grounds of historic Hatfield House (pictured above), The Levellers are booked to close the stage before a dramatic firework finale. Other acts include Kate Rusby (pictured right), Eric Bibb and Show of Hands, which is Steve Knightly, Phil Beer and Miranda Sykes. Gates open at noon, the music starts at 1pm and the event is expected to finish by approximately 10.30pm. Ticket prices vary from £39.50 for adults pre-booking. See website for full details. Some tickets may be obtainable on the day subject to availability.

www.folkbytheoak.com

3 Music

Joe McElderry The Gloria Tour, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, 7.30pm Wednesday July 19

Join McElderry and special guests Keith Jack, Lloyd Daniels and Ben James-Ellis from the musical phenomenon Joseph as they perform in a night of smash hits from the new album Saturday Night at the Movies. Including the iconic songs Daydream Believer, Love Is All Around and the new single Gloria. Tickets £22.90. Box office 0844 871 7607.

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

4 Dance

Stella Mann College of Performing Arts presents Ascend, The Alban Arena, Civic Centre, St Albans, 2.30pm and 7.30pm Saturday July 15

An exciting and entertaining show crammed with exhilarating dance numbers and fun filled musical theatre. Come and see the next generation of dance and singing stars in a high octane performance of commercial, contemporary and jazz dance, singing and acting. There will be something for all tastes and for all the family in this fast paced whirlwind of theatre. Tickets £20, concessions £15. Box office 01727 844488.

www.alban-arena.co.uk

5 Auditions

Cinderella, Hemel Hempstead Theatre Company, 7.45pm tomorrow (Thursday July 13), 1.30pm Sunday July 16

Cinderella is coming to The Boxmoor Playhouse from December 8 - 10 and December 15 - 17 and now is your chance to join the cast. The panto will be a classic retelling of the much loved fairy tale with all the usual panto trimmings. Tomorrow’s audition is for adults, Sunday is for both children and adults. To register your interest and to receive the audition pack email cinderella@hhtheatreco.com

The director wants a maximum of eight children between the ages of six and 10 to swell the ranks of the chorus. Please note, children must be accompanied at all times during the audition process. The aim is to cast the show and distribute scripts before breaking for summer, to give the cast time to learn lines for rehearsals starting in September. Characters needed include Fairy Godmother, Ugly Sisters, Cinderella and Prince Charming.

www.hhtheatreco.com

