5 things to do in Hemel Hempstead and beyond

Here is our guide of five things to do in the local area this week.

1 Theatre

Stones In His Pockets, The Boxmoor Playhouse, opens 7.45pm tomorrow (Thursday July 6) through to Saturday July 8

Hemel Hempstead Theatre Company presents this play by Marie Jones. A tour de force from two actors who play all 15 characters (both male and female) in this tremendously funny and moving play about two friends who are extras in a Hollywood movie on location in a small rural town in Ireland. Tickets £14 adults, £12 concessions (students, senior citizens and Dacorum Card holders), £12 for groups of 10 people or more. Box office 0333 666 3366.

www.hhtheatreco.com

2 Fitness

Miami Pro European Championships, The Alban Arena, Civic Centre, St Albans, 2.30pm Sunday July 9

Be part of the biggest fitness model championships in Europe when the event visits our area (pictured above). If fitness and hard bodies is your thing then this show is for you. Categories include Fitness Model, Muscle Model, Ms Bikini, Figure, Junior and Over 35s. Fantastic prizes will be awarded to selected competitors, including MP Pro cars and Pro status, articles in the Miami Pro website and professional photo shoots. Plus, selected models will be the faces of the next Miami Pro Championship 2018 posters, which will be distributed to all the top gyms in the UK. If you want to be discovered and be the next big name in the fitness industry, go along and compete in the shows. Tickets £25. Box office 01727 844488.

www.alban-arena.co.uk

3 Music

Totally Tina, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, 7.30pm Saturday July 8

This is an internationally acclaimed tribute revue to the sensational Queen of Rock. Includes the early days with songs like River Deep, Mountain High, all the way through to Tina’s solo comeback in the Eighties with her massive hits Simply The Best and What’s Love Got To Do With It . Tickets £23.25. Box office 0844 871 7607.

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

4 Dancing

Tea Dance with Mr Wonderful, Watford Colosseum, 1pm Tuesday July 11

Suited to beginners and experienced dancers alike. Bring your dancing shoes and take to the floor for a graceful, elegant and nostalgic afternoon of dancing amongst friends and fellow dance lovers. Watford Colosseum’s tea dance will evoke memories of a forgotten era and create memories of a new one. Tea, coffee and a selection of delicious homemade cakes will be available to purchase. Tickets £5, discounts on group bookings of eight or more. Box office 01923 571102.

www.watfordcolosseum.co.uk

5 Film

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (12A), The Rex, Berkhamsted, 7.30pm Friday July 7

Starring Joachim Ronning, Espen Sandberg, Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush and Javier Bardem. Bardem plays Captain Armando Salazar who wants to find Johnny Sparrow, to lead him to the trident of Poseidon, a weapon capable of destroying every pirate on earth. Enter in common purpose, the somewhat fresher faced Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites), who needs the same magic item to save his father Will. Tickets £9 circle, £7.50 concessions. Box office 01442 877759.

www.therexberkhamsted.com

