5 things to do in Hemel Hempstead and beyond

Here is our guide of five things to do in the Hemel Hempstead area this week.

1 Comedy

The Tringe Comedy Festival, various venues around Tring, on now through to Saturday July 15

Shows for adults and children from a wide range of comedy masters including Sara Pascoe, Matt Forde and Ed Byrne. Ticket prices vary. Full programme details online:

www.get-stuffed.biz/tringe

2 Circus

Circus Wonderland, Gadebridge Park, Hemel Hempstead, 4.30pm and 7.30pm today (Wednesday) to Friday June 30; 2pm and 5pm on Saturday July 1; and 2pm only on Sunday July 2

Lots of daredevil action and comedy aimed at a family audience, this is Circus Wonderland’s first visit to Hemel with high flying acrobats, tumblers and clowns promising thrills and spills, including Popol and Kakehole. Tickets various prices. For further information contact the box office 07531 612240 or go online:

www.circuswonderland.co.uk

3 Family

Tring Park, 10am - 4pm Sunday July 2

The Woodland Trust’s annual family festival celebrates summer. Attractions include horse and carriage rides, bug hotel making, willow weaving, face painting, a bake off, chainsaw carving demonstrations, dog show, youth theatre performances, storytelling, bush craft, Tring Brewery and Puddingstone Gin Distillery. Entry to the festival is £3 adults, £1 for under 16s and is free for under fives. Dogs on leads are permitted. Limited parking is available in the Natural History Museum car park or the Woodland Trust car park on Hastoe Lane, but visitors are advised to use public car parks in Tring, walk or use public transport where possible. Entrance gates are not wheelchair accessible and the main entrance is via a bridge over the A41 with steps and a kissing gate to negotiate. Booking is not essential but can be done online:

www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/get-involved/events

4 Music

Andre Canniere, Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, 8pm tomorrow (Thursday)

The acclaimed trumpeter and his band will present music from their latest album, The Darkening Blue. Tickets £13, concessions £11, Dacorum Card £10. Box office 01442 228091 or book online:

www.oldtownhall.co.uk

5 Festival

Whizzfizzing, Aylesbury town centre, 11am - 5.30pm Saturday July 1

Take a trip to Aylesbury for the new incarnation of the Roald Dahl Festival. The new look event now features other children’s authors, making it even bigger than before. A bevy of big name guests include CBeebies presenter Katy Ashworth who will be cooking up delicious recipes in her Concoction Kitchen and Julian Clary who will be talking about his series of books The Bolds. The popular parade, this year with a theme of Fantastical Beasts, starts at 11am. There will be book signings at Waterstones in Friars Square and arts and crafts sessions at Queens Park Arts Centre. Authors and guests will read George’s Marvellous Medicine aloud from noon at Old County Hall in Market Square to raise funds for charity. The festival is free to attend but some of the activities do have a cost and need to be booked in advance. One of these is Afternoon Tea With Tiger with sandwiches, cake and a jazz band inspired by Judith Kerr’s book.

www.whizzfizzfest.org

