5 things to do in Hemel Hempstead and beyond

Here is our guide to five things coming up in and around Hemel Hempstead

1 Music festival

Edlefest, Church on the Hill/St Mary’s, Edlesborough, 7.30pm - 10.30pm Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17

A charming 13th century church located on the Hertfordshire/Buckinghamshire/Bedfordshire borders is the venue for this two day festival of incredible music. Bagpiper Regina Whyatt from Hemel Hempstead will open both evenings. On Friday the music will include cellist Mary Holland, folk duo Straight Barking and internationally renowned sea shanty group Kimbers Men. Also on Friday will be a performance from schoolchildren from Edlesborough and Eaton Bray who have taken part in a daytime workshop with Kimbers Men. Saturday evening will see performances from post punk trio The Dicemen from Watford, cellist Emily Noithip and topping the bill is 20-year-old Sarah Munro (pictured above) from Leverstock Green. Singer songwriter Sarah has been singing since childhood, has performed at the London Palladium and released her debut album in September last year. Tickets in advance for each night are £12, concessions £10, available from 01525 221744, or email Edlefest@gmail.com or book online. Tickets are also available on the door on the night, subject to availability at £14, concessions £12.

www.edlefest.site123.me

2Weekend festival

Feast, Waddesdon Manor, Waddesdon, Buckinghamshire, 10am - 5pm Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18

Feast invites visitors to enjoy a day of entertainment and culinary delight. The avenue at the front of the manor will be transformed with elaborately decorated tables, where visitors can sit down and enjoy a picnic or sample some of the food on offer from one of 60 artisan food and wine stalls. Entertainment will include Happy Feet by Ragroof, who will give a whistle stop tour of 100 years of dance crazes; Block by Motionhouse, with dancers playfully performing with 20 oversized blocks; and Ear Trumpet by Gobbledegook Theatre using gramophone horns, converted euphoniums and brass instruments. Admission during the Feast Festival includes entry to the gardens, wine cellars and all entertainment. Adults £15, children £7.50, family £37.50, discounts for National Trust members.

www.waddesdon.org.uk

3Theatre/comedy

Confabulation, The Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, 8pm tonight (Wednesday)

Eamon Fleming (pictured above)is a writer, performer and O level biologist (Grade C), and Confabulation sees him stumbling through the amazing world of memory palaces, false memories and Werther’s Originals. Suitable for ages 12+. Tickets £14, discounts available. 01442 228091.

www.oldtownhall.co.uk

4Music

Brian Poole and The Tremeloes, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, 7.30pm, Tuesday, June 20

Brian Poole, Len Hawkes and Dave Munden, original singers of all the hits, are together again. Tickets £25.90.

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

5Film

The Zookeeper’s Wife (12A), The Rex, Berkhamsted, 2pm and 7.30pm tomorrow (Thursday).

Based on true events in 1939 Poland when everyone’s life is shattered by the German invasion.

www.therexberkhamsted.com