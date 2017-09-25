5 things to do in and around Hemel Hempstead

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Hemel Hempstead during the next week.

1 Comedy

Burlesque in The Comedy Loft, Watford, 7.30 - 10.30pm Friday September 29

The Emerald Kitty team welcome you to their latest burlesque evening featuring a host of Britain’s best burlesque artists mixed with other top professional artistes, all hosted by Emerald Kitty herself. Pop along for an unforgettable night of cabaret, singing, flinging and lots of tassel swinging. The line up includes compere Emerald Kitty, dance duo The Kitten Heels, magician Dee Riley, burlesque artistes Good Ness Gracious, Cece Sinclair and Lady May Den-Voyage, comedy character Bert and topless waiters Juicy J and Sexy G. This is for over 18s only. Tickets £18. Book online:

www.emeraldkittyentertainment.co.uk

2 Whodunit

1920s Whodunit Evening, Nora Grace Hall, Caversham Close, Tring, 7.30pm Saturday September 30

Tring Together invites everyone to a whodunit night with a difference where you just might be the suspect! Sam’s safe has been broken into and $10,000 is missing - was it you? Tickets £20 include three course meal and a gin cocktail. Cash bar available, 1920s dress optional. Book via email, trish@tringtogether.org.uk

www.tringtogether.org.uk

3 Family activities

Tree-mendous Weekend, Ashridge Estate, 10am - 4pm Saturday September 30 and Sunday October 1

The National Trust at Ashridge is hosting a special weekend to celebrate woodlands with a variety of activities and demonstrations for the whole family including a guided walk through the woods, exploring the log play area, sitting inside one of the tractors and helping to judge a photography competition. The event takes place each day on Monument Green and in Meadley’s Meadow by the Ashridge Visitor Centre. More information online:

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/ashridge-estate/features/tree-mendous-ashridge

4 Comedy

A History of Western Philosophy, The Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, 8pm Friday September 29

Comedian Robert Newman presents his show featuring brand new and usually controversial material inspired by his award winning Radio 4 series Neuropolis. Over the last 25 years Rob has continually surprised audiences with innovations, surprise changes of direction and inspired thinking. This show is no exception to that tradition. Suitable for 16 plus. Tickets £12.50. Box office 01442 228091.

www.oldtownhall.co.uk

5 Beer and cider festival

The 22nd St Albans Beer & Cider festival, Alban Arena, St Peters St, St Albans, 11am - 11pm Wednesday September 27 through to Saturday September 30

An amazing selection of real ales, real cider and perry and beers from around the world including a huge selection of British and foreign bottled beers. A bar specially dedicated to the beers from Hertfordshire. Good Beer Guide 2018 will be on sale hot off the presses. Cashless bars for quicker service, hot and cold food at all sessions, outdoor drinking and smoking area. Entertainment to suit all tastes including Slaves, Lilac Sheer and Dr Feelgood. Admission £3 - £5, CAMRA members free at all times. Full details online:

www.stalbansbeerfestival.org.uk

