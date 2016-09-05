Time of your life at Aylesbury

Dirty Dancing starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey as a young couple who fall in love during a summer holiday was one of the biggest movie hits of its time.

So bringing it to the stage was sure to be a popular move, and the stage show is heading for Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre this month.

Dirty Dancing is set in 1963 America and 17-year-old Frances “Baby” Houseman is on holiday in New York’s Catskill Mountains with her older sister and their parents

She shows little interest in the resort activities and instead discovers her own entertainment when she stumbles across an all-night dance party at the staff quarters.

Mesmerised by the raunchy dance moves and the pounding rhythms, Baby can’t wait to be part of the scene, especially when she catches sight of Johnny Castle, the resort dance instructor.

First debuted as a stage show in 2004 in Australia, Dirty Dancing has enjoyed two blockbuster West End runs, two hit UK tours and various sensational international productions. The 2016 tour is a brand new production reconceived by an innovative creative team and is filled with passion, romance, heart pounding music and sensationally sexy dancing.

It premiered in Milan last year and subsequently packed out the 15,000-seater Roman Arena in Verona, before playing a season in Rome.

The show includes all the famous hits from the film, Hungry Eyes, Hey! Baby, Do You Love Me? and the heart stopping (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life at the end of the story when Johnny lifts Baby above his head in the most iconic scene.

Lewis Griffiths stars as Johnny. He has enjoyed a prolific career in musical theatre and most recently starred as Nick Massi in the UK tour of Jersey Boys. He has also appeared in Ghost, Legally Blonde, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Rent and Whistle Down The Wind.

Katie Hartland makes her professional musical theatre debut as Baby, having graduated from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in 2015.

Carlie Milner stars as Penny Johnson, the friend of Johnny who ends up in trouble during the summer.

Carlie is part of the Dirty Dancing family, having started as a member of the ensemble in 2014, she covered and subsequently took over the role of Penny in 2015.

Dirty Dancing is at the Waterside from Monday to Saturday, September 19 to 24. Performances are at 7.30pm Monday to Thursday and Saturday evening, and at 5.30pm and 8pm on Friday. There is an additional matinee performance at 2.30pm on Saturday.

Tickets cost from £12.50 and can be booked in person at the theatre in Exchange Street, or online at www. atgtickets.com/aylesbury or through the box office on 0844 871 7607.