Musical plant invades Aylesbury

The charming, kooky and hilarious musical cult classic, Little Shop of Horrors, arrives at the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury for a week long run.

The show tells the story of Seymour Krelborn, assistant at Mushnik’s Flower Shop in downtrodden Skid Row, who becomes an overnight sensation after he discovers a strange and exotic plant.

He names the plant Audrey Two in an effort to impress glamorous Audrey the colleague he’s secretly in love with.

But as Audrey Two starts to wilt, Seymour’s job and a future with colleague Audrey looks to be at risk.

Accidentally pricking his finger, Seymour discovers Audrey Two needs a little more than plant food in order to thrive.

The plant grows into a bad tempered, foul mouthed carnivore whose voracious appetite becomes increasingly difficult to satisfy.

Seymour must keep the meals coming to stop his prized plant from wilting but how far is he prepared to go to secure the love of the woman of his dreams?

Rhydian Roberts, who enjoyed success on X Factor, plays the sadistic dentist Orin Scrivello.

Roberts has released six albums and has performed with some of the biggest names in the music industry.

His many theatre credits include Grease, We Will Rock You, The War of the Worlds, Jesus Christ Superstar and The Rocky Horror Show.

Sam Lupton, who has starred in Wicked and Avenue Q, plays the heroic role of Seymour.

Little Shop of Horrors will perform at the Waterside in Aylesbury at 7.30pm from Tuesday September 13 through to Saturday 17, with additional 2.30pm matinees on the Saturday.

Tickets cost from £15 and can be booked online by visiting www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury or alternatively by calling the box office on 0844 871 7607.