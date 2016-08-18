Sleeping next to dinosaurs!

Dinosaur fanatics have the opportunity to experience a colossal night like no other as visitors are given the chance to sleep just yards away from life size dinosaurs at Zoorassic Park.

For the very first time, Whipsnade Zoo is allowing guests to pitch a tent within the zoo and spend the night camping under the stars in the shadow of the zoo’s summer experience, Snor-assic Park.

Guests will get special evening access to explore the prehistoric world, where they will come face to face with life size, moving dinosaurs, from an immense but gentle Brachiosaurus to the formidable presence of a towering Tyrannosaurus Rex!

Families will step back in time into the sights and sounds of the Mesozoic era, where they will encounter lesser-known creatures like the Gargantuan, winged Quetzalcoatlus as well as favourites like the Triceratops proudly guarding its nest.

Guests can either take along their own dinner or sink their teeth into a hot barbecue feast (£10 per person).

After a good night’s sleep visitors will be treated to breakfast followed by a morning tour of some of the zoo’s best loved animals.

They will then have the rest of the day to explore the country’s largest zoo, known for its bigger beasts including Asian elephants, rhinos, giraffes and lions.

Exciting Snorassic Park nights will be held on Saturday August 20, Friday August 26 (which includes a Silent Cinema screening of Jurassic Park) and Saturday September 3.

Guests must provide their own tent, the breakfast provided is a roll with drink, car parking is free.

The price is £75 per person. Children must be aged five years and above.

You can book your raptor-ous night at www.zsl.org