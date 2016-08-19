Fusing film with jazz music

Cinema and music come together in an exhilarating new festival.

The Herts Jazz Film Festival (HJFF) showcases a wonderful mix of compelling films that all have a distinctly jazz flavour.

Timed to complement the Herts Jazz Club’s well established and prestigious annual Herts Jazz Festival, the HJFF will present classic Hollywood film noir, silent film with live jazz accompaniment, rarely seen documentaries and a performance by a superstar jazz quartet celebrating one of the UK’s greatest jazz pianists, Stan Tracey.

The programme runs from 6.15pm-8pm on Friday September 16 with Sweet Smell of Success starring Burt Lancaster and Tony Curtis . It features a jazz score by Elmer Bernstein and includes appearances by The Chico Hamilton Quintet.

From 10.20am-11.15am on Saturday September 17, two Buster Keaton films, Neighbors and One Week, will be accompanied by David Newton on piano.

From 10.10am-11.15am on Sunday September 18 a new documentary about the great tenor player Tubby Hayes: A man In A Hurry will be shown, narrated by actor and Hayes fan, Martin Freeman.

And finally, a gala evening dedicated to jazz legend Stan Tracey, will be held from 7.30pm-10.15pm on Sunday October 2.

The evening will include a rare screening of the documentary Stan Tracey: The Godfather of British Jazz, followed by a live performance by the all star Stan Tracey Legacy Quartet featuring Art Themen, Steve Melling, Andy Cleyndert and Clark Tracey.

All events will take place at Screen 2, CW Entertainment in Welwyn Garden City where the Herts Jazz festival is held. Tickets are available online or from the Garden City cinema box office or telephone 0300 3039 620.