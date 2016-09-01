Travel: Holiday company backs charity walk

Welwyn-based charitable holiday company Ramblers Worldwide Holidays are the proud sponsors of the New Bridges of London Charity Walking Event in conjunction with Isabel Hospice their local Hertfordshire based charity.

The event is due to start in London’s Battersea Park on Sunday, 25 September starting at 8.30am before finishing on Tower Bridge, the walk – which covers an 11 mile scenic walk over the 12 famous London bridges – closes at 5.30pm and irrespective of where you live, you can support a great hospice charity in the process.

Ramblers Worldwide Holidays – whose headquarters are located at the picturesque Lemsford Mill – will be organising coach travel from Sir Frederic Osborn School in Welwyn Garden City and there will be time to stop for a leisurely lunch and take in the wonderful landmarks and sights making this the perfect event to take part in with family and friends. Parking will be available in the school grounds and at Welwyn Garden City Football Club.

For those who do not require coach travel we will be assembling and meeting at the Peace Pagoda at Battersea Park at 10am while the holiday company is asking if participants can raise £50 in sponsorship so it can help us provide specialist end of life care to patients with life-limiting illnesses.

Please note that whilst this walk is not a race, participation may be physically demanding and all participants must be able to reach the coach at the pick-up point for the return journey at the specified time... and remember, dogs are not permitted.

To register, log onto www.isabelhospice.org.uk/support-us/events/detail/bridges-of-london and once registered, the entry fee is non-refundable. However before registering, participants must be in good general health and those who have pre-existing medical conditions or concerns about their fitness or health, should seek medical advice before submitting their entry form.

If you just can’t make it or would simply like to support this very worthy cause, then here is the link to the Ramblers Holidays just giving page where all monies raised will go to support the Isabel Hospice Charity at https://www.justgiving.com/Alison-Taylor-Cox

If you are inspired by the London Bridge Walk, then Ramblers Worldwide Holidays are offering a five-night Autumn break to Nice, the jewel of the French Core d’Azur.

Highlights include a visit to Nice’s old town with a local guide, the ‘jardin exotique’ at Eze, the romantic hill towns of Vence and St Paul de Vence. You will also visit the Roman remains, art museums of Matisse and Chagall and a visit to the Villa Ephrussi, famed for its themed gardens and spectacular sea views.

Prices are from £475 per person includes half board accommodation at the Hotel Vendôme, all local transport costs in and around Nice and entrance fees plus the services of a dedicated tour leader.

The trip depart on 2 November 2016 and while flights are not included in the holiday price, there are many airlines operating between the UK and Nice from several regional airports at bargain prices.