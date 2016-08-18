Eclectic mix of artists open studios to public

Across Hertfordshire more than 100 artists are busy preparing to welcome the public into their homes and studios for this year’s Herts Open Studios event.

Hosted by Herts Visual Arts, the annual event has been running for 26 years and celebrates a wide range of local artists and makers.

The continuing aim is to promote and support Hertfordshire artists, and Open Studios provides a fantastic opportunity, not only for the artists themselves, but for members of the public too.

This year the three-week event runs from Saturday September 3 through to Sunday September 25 and is free for the public to attend.

With more than 11,000 visits expected, this is a very exciting time for the artists and with a variety of mediums on display, including ceramics, painting, photography, jewellers, sculptors, potters, textile artists and glass makers, there is sure to be something for everyone to enjoy. This is a great opportunity to not only visit artists, but to see them demonstrate how they work, and to learn about their ideas, inspiration and methods.

It is also an opportunity to find some special and individual presents, perhaps buying ahead for Christmas.

Artists taking part in Dacorum include Eleanor Sidaway (mixed media and textiles), Peter Greening (painting), John Durham (painting), Terry Sadler (photography, print making and mixed media) and Jean Langdon (ceramics) who will be working out of Frogmore Paper Mill at Apsley.

Personalised gifts, invitations, notices and framed wall displays using calligraphy by Jonathan Checkley will be on display at 62 Vicarage Lane in Kings Langley.

Three artists will work and display at The Parish Room in St John’s Church at Bourne End. They are Rebecca Wood, who creates vibrant landscapes, seascapes and townscapes in acrylic; Martin Warner, who paints portraits in oil on canvas and board/metal; and Claudia Brown, who creates Perspex sculptures, jewellery and gifts.

Studios will be open throughout the county including Barnet, East Herts; Harpenden, North Herts; St Albans; Watford; and Welwyn and Hatfield.

Brochures detailing all the venues and opening hours are available in libraries, tourist information offices, galleries and art venues. The brochure can also be downloaded as a PDF from the website, www.hvaf.org.uk