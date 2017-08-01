Weather comes to Boxmoor’s aid as they snatch crucial points when staring down the barrel of defeats

All of Boxmoor’s games were abandoned due to the rain at the weekend but it proved to be a blessing as all three sides were facing defeat.

For the second consecutive Saturday rain brought an early end to proceedings as Boxmoor I were grateful in coming away with 10 points against league-leaders Frogmore. They were outclassed by the visitors but still remain unbeaten in their last eight games.

Frogmore were asked to bat in gloomy conditions by skipper Richard Crowther who was hoping to take advantage of the damp wicket. But the Frogmore openers had other ideas as runs and boundaries flowed quickly. The opening partnership rattled along at more than seven an over as Frogmore looked for an early declaration to force a result before the rain. Crowther ended the partnership at 144 but was helpless as the runs kept coming. The table-toppers declared on 249-3 (36 overs) which included a century from their young left-handed opener.

There was time for 12 overs before the tea break which allowed Frogmore to show why they are the team to beat in Division 6B this year as they ripped through Boxmoor’s top order.

At the break, the hosts were struggling at 49-5 and staring down the barrel of defeat. A spirited partnership between Anum Hamdani (37 not out) and Dave Young allowed Boxmoor to reach 89-5 before the rain came.

They travel to second-placed Eversholt II this Saturday.

Boxmoor III made the short trip down the A41 to take on Langleybury IV. Stand-in skipper Keith McKay put Langleybury in and opening bowlers Paul Biddle (8-1-30-2) and Matt Larkins (7-0-36-1) quickly picked up an opener each leaving Langleybury in trouble at 6-2.

But they then played sensibly to get their innings back on track. Biddle removed the Langleybury No3 after drinks, but this saw a father-son batting combo come together which ultimately moved the game out of Boxmoor’s reach. J Brydon completed a powerful century (124 not out), and his son F Brydon hit an attacking 62. Langleybury reached 249 and only six overs of the Boxmoor reply could be completed before heavy rain arrived.

Credit should go to Boxmoor III debutant Josh Low, an U14 player, who bowled and fielded well, and was eventually rewarded with three wickets in his second spell (6-1-21-3), and also to Tilly Larkins, another U14 player, who put in an excellent shift behind the stumps.