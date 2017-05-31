Young Crystal and her team-mates in fine form

Crystal Close has carried on her impressive run of form by taking a silver medal at the KWF English Championships earlier this month.

The ten-year-old, a member of Hemel Hempstead-based Seishinkai Shotokan Karate International (SSKI), was part of the team’s squad which enjoyed an excellent day at the Karatenomichi World Federation’s 2017 English Championships held at the Inspire Sports Village in Luton.

Proud SSKI chief instructor Malcolm Phipps with his young prot�g�, Crystal Close

Crystal Close (10) took the silver medal in the children’s kata event in a play-off for the gold medal against a very experienced black-belt.

Considering Crystal is a brown-belt, this was another excellent result for the Hemel Hempstead youngster.

SSKI’s Maria Nicolaou also earned a silver medal in the ladies’ senior kata and a bronze in the ladies’ senior kumite.

Team-mate Joydeep Shil won a silver in the male cadet kumite and Cameron Nash a bronze medal in the boys’ senior kumite.

Gary Page just missed out on a bronze in the men’s senior kata, coming a creditable fourth.

SSKI chief instructor, Malcolm Phipps (8th Dan) was very impressed with the high standard set by his students.

