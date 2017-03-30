This is title town as Berko scoop more silverware

Following on from the ladies’ first team being crowned champions seven days’ earlier, this weekend it was the turn of Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club men’s first team.

They played an end of season winner-takes-all game against second-placed Hertford to decide the title.

Berko came out 3-1 winners with goals from Ollie Webb and the free-scoring Pete Allam, with a brace.

BHHHC came in with a one-point advantage but had a missing captain, a couple of injuries and a drop-out on the morning of the game.

Hertford played the better hockey early on but Berko’s Allam converted from a short corner to put them 1-0 up.

Into the second-half and Hertford still looked threatening but some great defending kept them out.

Good Berko play later led to a short corner and after a save from Hertford’s keeper Olli Webb followed up to make it 2-0.

Hertford pulled one back soon after but Berko restored the two-goal gap from another short corner, Allam again finding the backboard.

It was a top team effort overall to cap a brilliant season, promotion and a title in the bag.

The ‘Great Escape’ is still on for the men’s thirds.

Last weekend they beat Harpenden 6-1 to keep their relegation-fight alive.

Their season now goes down to the final game of the campaign –win or draw on Saturday and they’ll be safe.

The ladies’ thirds beat Stevenage fifths 2-0 at Meadowcroft.

Goals came from Kate Hedge and Emma Swords.

The ladies IIs beat top-of-the-league Stevenage 2-1.

Kate Goodwyn netted first while Becca Bowman added the second via a penalty flick.

They finished the season in midtable after a strong second half of the season.

The men’s fourths had an enjoyable 4-2 win against St Albans. Goals were scored by Duncan Hodges and Iwan Roberts, both with two apiece.

With one game to play, it looks like they will finish the season in fourth place.

The mens IIs won 4-1 at Hertford in a fairly feisty affair. With one game left, they just need a point to confirm fourth-place this campaign.

Having confirmed their promotion and finishing the season atop the league, the ladies firsts finished their season with a tough fixture at third-placed Broxbourne.

They ended up on the wrong end of a 2-1 score line but the solitary goal was a cracker from Sarah Brydon.

Player of the match was Natasha Goodwyn.

It wasn’t the season send-off they were hoping for but nothing was going to spoil their evening’s celebrations.

The men’s fifths played host to West Herts sevenths and they went down 2-7.

The Berko replies came from Andy Prentice and Joel Withey in what was Joel’s first-ever goal.

The ladies fourths had the toughest of final games against league champions St Neots, who were in a celebratory mood and with a full-strength team to boot.

They were on a mission to end the season in style and ran out 8-0 winners, which could have been even more if not for the heroics of Berko’s keeper Sam Pavlik between the pipes.