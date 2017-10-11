Stags confirm new management set-up

A new quartet has been announced by Hemel Stags to take over the management reins at Pennine Way Stadium following last month’s news that legend Troy Perkins was stepping down after 12 seasons with the club.

Jack Howieson, Mitch Stringer and Tim Farnden are the new names behind the coaching set-up at Stags, the club announced on Thursday, while a new director of rugby position has been cerated.

Stringer, who has played for Scotland, London Broncos, Salford, Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury, will be the new player/coach.

Howieson, who grew up in Hemel Hempstead and played for the Stags before joining Sheffield Eagles where he gained international honours for Scotland, will have a first-team coaching role.

Tim Farnden, who is currently the head coach at Loughborough University, will also have a first-team coaching role.

Overseeing the coaching team and player performance will be a new director of rugby, Dean Thomas, who last season was Perkins’ assistant coach.

Thomas will also be taking on the CEO role at the Stags, representing the club at meetings in the north and handling playing matters.

Bob Brown is continuing as chairman, focussing more on matters in the south, while general manager Samantha Allum also continues in her role.

The club is also taking a small step to returning their practice base to Hertfordshire by relocating its training set-up to South Yorkshire after a season spent sharing facilities with Dewsbury Rams.

The club has signed 24 players for next season, 11 of whom are new faces, following the 2017 season’s last-place finish.

Details of other signings are set to be released next week.

Perkins joined the Stags in 2006 as player-coach and went on to manage the side from their NL3 Grand Final years right through to the formation of the Championship 1 as a performance set-up.

The father-of-three cited the pressures of travelling some 27,000 miles to training and matches each season and being away from home as his reason for standing down.