Rush’s development squad do club proud in the capital

The Berkhamsted-based Rush Judo club earned some great results for their development squad over the weekend.

They headed to the nation’s capital with five judoka from the development team.

The London Open is a highly reputable competition for age 16-and-under green belts and so Rush’s young squad were up against much older and more experienced competitors.

But they certainly put in some strong and talented performances, coming away from the competition with three medals.

The results were as follows:

Gold: Darcy O’Connell.

Silver: Nicole Wood.

Bronze: Imann Shah.

It was Darcy’s best result so far.

Young Kodi O’Connell Rayner and Alec Holian just missed out on the semi-finals in their groups but still gained creditable fifth-placed finishes.

Rush’s coaches Laurie Rush and Pete Brent spent the day coaching the squad and said afterwards: “There were some great performances and experience gained.”

Meanwhile, Rush Judo’s Michael Fryer fought at a home nations event in Cardiff at the weekend.

Fighting at his new weight category, Fryer fought brilliantly to earn a bronze medal in both the junior and senior sections.

This weekend Rush will have four members of their competition squad travelling to Flanders in Belgium to represent England: Haydn Williams, Tom Lish and sisters Hannah and Emily Niven .

Rush Judo is a family-run club that has a permanent dojo based at Ashlyns School in Berkhamsted.

For further details about the club, phone Laurie Rush on 07949 609 569 or visit their website at www.rushjudo.co.uk.