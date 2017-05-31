Rec League launching to create more chances for people to play

Hemel-based Herts Baseball Club is launching a new league to ensure more players get the opportunity to play.

The club is adding a new element to its baseball and softball programme from this Saturday with pay-as-you-go games for both experienced and novice players.

The Herts Rec League will run on Saturdays over the summer with mixed teams playing time-limited games.

The club is based at Grovehill Ballpark in Hemel Hempstead where there are two permanent baseball diamonds.

The initiative is in response to another rush of new members this year. It has developed the project to give more game time for new players and a way to take part without needing to commit to a full season.

People can sign up for a full summer or one-off baseball or softball games. Each week, the teams will be different, to enhance the social aspect of the sport and people will be able to try every position and learn in a relaxed environment.

Herts will bring its experienced coaches and umpires to the programme, so anyone who fancies giving baseball a try will be supported and encouraged. The games will be limited to a maximum of two hours.

The Rec League commissioner Cris Hiche, an international baseball player who has a key role with the club’s first team, the Herts Falcons in the National Baseball League, said: “It’s a great opportunity for anybody to have fun and learn the game.

“They can try new positions or improve their existing skills. It’s an opportunity for those who don’t have much time or can’t play on Sundays to play some quality baseball.”

The club is aiming for this to be a new starting point for recruits and an extra opportunity for existing members.

The Rec League is in addition to the three adult teams which the club already fields in the BBF leagues, as well as their softball programme and four youth age-groupings.

Players can register now on the club’s website at http://hertsbaseball.com and the first games take place at Grovehill this Saturday.

The weblink for the new Rec League is http://hertsbaseball.com/leagues/herts-rec-league/contact/

Herts Baseball Club is a member of the British Baseball Federation and is one of the largest baseball clubs in the country.

Their adult programme includes three teams, which play in BBF leagues.

The Herts Falcons were promoted to the top-level National Baseball League in 2009, after becoming AAA British National Champions in 2008.

The Hawks are the reigning Single-A Champions.

The club also runs the Herts Little League, the organisation’s youth programme.

The club has made substantial investments in the improvement and expansion of their baseball facilities in recent years with support from the National Lottery and many other organisations and partners.

The club has become a regular host of Great Britain national team events as well as their own regional and national events, such as the Herts Baseball Little League, the Herts Spring League, the Kyle Hunlock Series, the Herts Futures Tournament and others.