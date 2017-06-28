Raptors best the Bobcats to return to winning ways

The Herts Raptors returned to winning ways at Grovehill Ballpark in Hemel Hempstead on Sunday.

They came out of the blocks hard, racking up an 8-2 lead after just three innings. Catcher Ken Pike hit a triple to lead off the third, one of his three hits on the day.

Too many walks issued by Herts pitchers helped the Tonbridge Bobcats get back into the game, and even take a 13-12 lead in the fifth.

But Herts were never held scoreless and they responded with their best hitting.

John Kjorstad went 4-for-5 with the bat, while veteran second baseman Arnie Longboy drove in three runs.

He also combined with Pike to catch two Tonbridge players stealing a base – an unusual feat at this level of the game.

It ended 32-26 to the Raptors.

The Herts Falcons had a tougher time of it in the National League (NBL) game away at the London Capitals.

They travelled with a strong, young side, and the first game was tied 1-1 going into the fourth inning. Then a London home run opened the floodgates and they ran out 9-1 winners, with Herts unable to wake up their bats.

Game two also saw a close start – with the score five-all in the fifth. Again, London piled on, though, and secured a 14-5 victory.

Herts Baseball Club, which is based at Grovehill Ballpark in Hemel Hempstead, is a member of the British Baseball Federation and is one of the largest baseball clubs in the country.

The club comprises the Herts Little League, the organisation’s youth programme,plus three senior teams, which play in BBF leagues.

For more details about the club, including its new Recreatonal league, visit their website at www.hertsbaseball.com.