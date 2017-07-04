Pitchers go deep to help Herts secure a clean sweep

The Hemel-based Herts’ adult baseball teams secured a clean sweep of victories in their games on Sunday – played four, won four.

The highlight was a tremendous upset win for the Herts Falcons in the National Baseball League (NBL), the UK’s top division.

They beat the defending champions Southampton Mustangs 5-2, at Grovehill Ballpark in Hemel Hempstead.

Young pitcher Zack Longboy went the distance to secure an impressive complete-game win, striking out four batters, while Miguel Hector hit a home run.

In the AA-division, the Herts Hawks hit two homers to help them blow away the London Marauders 32-9.

Jon Lewys and Dan Bartram both went deep.

They won the second game of their double-header in Enfield 12-5 to bring their overall record for the season to 11-2.

A first career long ball for Tom Carson of the Herts Raptors helped them secure a big win in the Single-A division.

They beat the Richmond Dukes 30-6 in just five innings.

Paul Auchterlounie pitched a complete game for the victory, striking out eight.

The Raptors have now evened their record for the season, won 5 and lost 5, and are back in the hunt for the playoffs.

For more details about the club, visit their website at www.hertsbaseball.com.