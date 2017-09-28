Paul’s fantastic round sees him win seniors’ gong

Paul Mudd’s fantastic round of 13 pars and two birdies scored 39 points as he won the Little Hay GC seniors’ September Stableford Division 1 title on Thursday.

Michael Knight, on countback, was second, and David Smith (37) third. Division 2 winner was Ross Dorras (36), Vic Allen (34) was runner-up and Andreas Sergides was third, on countback.

Little Hay’s ladies were in action twice last week. On Monday they played a midweek Stableford for the Ladies Fruit Bowl, won by Chris Woodcock (36 points). Dorothy Norman (32) was second and Jackie Pearson (28) third.

On Wednesday they hosted Essendon but lost three of the four matches for a 1-3 defeat.

The men’s A team recorded a great away win at Stevenage in the Herts Friendly League on Saturday, by seven points, 210-203. Tong Tse and Phil Jefferson won the sweep with 44 points.