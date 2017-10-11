Newly-promoted men’s 4th team are celebrating early successes

They are only three games into the season but some early successes are cause for celebrating for BHHHC’s sides.

Following their promotion last term, there’s a certain amount of bemusement around the men’s 4th team sitting at the top of their league. They had a resounding 6-1 win over Rickmansworth II on Saturday.

The architect of the win was Paul Whitby with an impressive hat-trick but eight different players earned man of the match votes.

The men’s 2nds have had an equally impressive start with two wins from their first three games and sit fifth in their league table.

This weekend they beat Cheshunt 1sts 3-1 with the goals coming from Ben West, Rocky Savage and Roger Payton. Man of the match was Robin Page.

The men’s 5ths notched their first win of the season with an impressive 2-0 win against Rickmansworth IV.

The Berko team was made up of a mix of experience and youth, including the welcome return of Tim Buckley and Colin Izzard

The men’s 1sts are starting to show some resilience in the higher league. At the weekend they drew 4-4 with West Herts with the goals coming from Pete Allam (two), Jake Alderson and man of the match Simon Royal.

In a below-par weekend across the ladies’ section, the main success came from the women’s 2nd team, who continued their unbeaten start to the season with a tight 1-0 win against St Albans.

In a feisty game, the Berko ladies were proving their resilience. The only goal came from Charlie Nash while player of the match was Stef Abson.

They are equal top of their league in a four-way tie with Bedford, Hertford, and Bishop’s Stortford. It’s shaping up to be a battling season.

The ladies’ 3rds were unlucky to come away with nothing after dominating their game with Potters Bar. In the end they lost 1-0 but the scoreline did not tell the true story of missed scoring chances, a narrative that could also hold true for several other Berko sides this past weekend. Player of the match was Ophelia Love for her great performance in midfield.

The men’s 3rds came away from their 3-1 defeat with Cheshunt 2nds feeling very disappointed.

The strong Berko team really should have won this game against a quite shabby opposition.

Berko’s goal came from Ben Moorhouse.

The ladies’ 1sts lost 4-2 against a strong Leighton Buzzard side who are currently top of the league.

It’s still early on this season, but getting a couple of goals on the board at the weekend is showing that things are starting to move in the right direction for the top Berko women’s side.

The ladies 4ths had an exciting game against a strong Shefford & Sandy outfit.

The pulsating game was 0-0 at half-time and the opposition managed to squeak a couple of goals in the second half while Berko were reduced to a bare 11 players as a result of injury.

For more details about the club, visit the website www.berkohockeyclub.com.