New Hemel Storm coach reveals exciting squad

Hemel Storm go into the new EBL Division One season with an exciting squad that combines youth and experience – and some familiar fan favourites returning.

Storm have resigned captain Walid Mumuni the popular 6’ 5” forward who won Hemel’s Most Valuable Player and Players’ Player honours last season.

Walid Mumuni returns to captain Storm.

He was the priority signing for Storm’s new head coach Dave Allin and associate head coach Jon Burnell.

Allin said; “We’re all delighted to have Walid back after his fantastic season last year. His continued leadership and talent will be vital to us building on our achievements from last season.”

The return of 6’ 9” centre Tom Adorian is a massive boost and will give Storm consistent points and rebounding numbers.

Two key new players in the squad are Wayne Yeboah, a 6’ 6” forward who played for Reading last season, and also guard Leon Henry who has joined from Leicester Warriors.

“Wayne has impressed us as an opponent,” Allin said. “He will enhance our defensive capability and brings leadership and experience to the team.

“And Leon is an exciting, athletic guard who will help us at both ends of the floor.

“We put a lot of emphasis on maintaining team chemistry and Leon’s easy going nature has enabled him to fit straight into the team. He is a fantastic addition to the squad.”

Back for his sixth season at Storm is 6’6” Mike Darlow who originally played for Storm as a junior before stepping-up to the senior side.

Allin said: “I’m expecting big things from Michael this season. With another year of experience under his belt I think he’s ready to be a leader in this team. Mike is an excellent rebounder and has the potential to be one of the better outside shooters in this league.”

Three other young players will have key roles this year. The 6’ 8” forward Jamie Rodwell has spent the summer training and coaching in the USA and is expected to make an impact following his developmental year last season with Hemel

He is joined by the brilliant shooter Jack Burnell after a season away at the Barking Abbey Academy and guard Nick Allin.

The head coach commented: “Jamie has been impressive in preseason following his summer in the States; Jack, despite his age, is simply one of the best three point shooters in the League which he proved last year with Barking, and Nick brings us composure and discipline from the point guard position.”

Hemel will start the season without dynamic guard Bode Adeluola who is recovering from a serious knee injury and is not expected to play before Christmas, and negotiations to re-sign British-American star Nik Rhodes are currently being finalised.

More signings are expected before Hemel’s first home game, a friendly against the touring USA Select squad at Sportspace on Saturday, September 17. Tip-off is at 7pm. The evening before Storm take on Essex Leopards away in a National Trophy pool game in Brentwood, tip-off 8pm.

The Storm squad will be appearing at the Rainbow Stage in the Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, on Saturday from 11am to 3pm

For full information and game tickets go to www.stormbasketball.net

Coach Dave Allin with new signings Leon Henry (left) and Wayne Yeboah.