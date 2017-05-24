Nerveless Jasmine with a fine display

A late call-up didn’t deter teenager Jasmine Gutsell when she nervelessly competed in the prestigious Royal Windsor horse show with the Tring School sixth-former finishing in an impressive third place.

Herts Hunt Pony Club member Jasmine Gutsell was selected to represent our area at last weekend’s show.

Jasmine was a first reserve but was pulled in at the last minute as another team-mate’s horse was lame.

She competed in the Pony Club showjumping class with jumps up to 1.2 metres high.

Jasmine and horse Darla, a 16.3hh, six-year-old mare, jumped double clear and came third out of the 24 competitors – an amazing achievement at such a vaunted event.

For more details about Herts Hunt Pony Club visit their website at www.herts hunt.co.uk.