Needle Shield is won by Bushey while Trish earns Founders Cup

Bushey Golf & Country Club this year had the honour of hosting the final match of the season of the Herts Friendly League, where all six teams competed for the Needle Shield and the chance to be crowned the Herts Friendly League champion on Saturday.

Bushey would make the most of their home advantage, as did last year’s winners with a thumping 63-point winning margin over the second-place team and last year’s champions, Little Hay Golf Club.

Buchey won the Needle Shield to be crowned the Herts Friendly League winners for 2017.

The final scores were as follows:

Bushey 356 points; Little Hay 293 points; Panshanger

285 points; Batchwood 274 points; Rickmansworth 266 points; and Stevenage 264 points.

Little Hay’s best score of the day and the sweep winner with 37 points was Paul Mudd.

The previous Saturday saw Little Hay host the business ladies’ match for the first round of the Founders Cup.

The format is a bogey and par competition

Trish Joslin was the winner with a score of zero.

Runner-up was Hee -Young Crowhurst on -3.

The midweek playing of the Founders Cup second round was won by Chris Woodcock with a final score of -2.

Runner-up was Alison Marsden on -5 and Jackie Pearson was third, also on -5.

The final aggregate score over the two days and Founders Cup winner for 2017 with a score of zero was Trish Joslin .

The runner-up was Chris Woodcock on -2 and in third place was Hee-Young Crowhurst with -3.