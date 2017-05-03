National camp selection for pair of Rush prospects

A pair of exciting prospects from the Berkhamsted-based Rush Judo Club have been

selected for a national camp.

Hot on the heels of a medal spree in Northern Ireland last month, Rush Judo received some fantastic news from governing body GB Judo that two of their competition squad have been selected to the GB Trademark Camps after finishing in the top-five of the Cadet ID League.

Haydn Williams (U46kg class) and Tom Lish (U90kg) are currently top of their respective weight groups for the Cadet Identification list, which ranks judoka based on competition performances and ippon wins scored.

This news was followed up with successful results from Rush Judo’s first home-grown black belt Michael Fryer who took Gold in the English Open as a junior following straight wins.

Fryer then competed later in the day as a senior and managed to add a prestigious bronze to his medal tally.

Rush Judo run classes for all abilities and ages.

For more details, contact Laurie Rush on 07949 609 569 or see their website www.rushjudo.co.uk.