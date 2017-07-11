Mike claims gold in France

Berkhamsted swimmer Mike Foskett was celebrating last week after taking the gold medal at a European Masters championshops.

Foskett, a former international-level swimmer and a retired John F Kennedy Catholic School teacher in Hemel Hempstead, had a very successful weekend at the French Open Masters Swimming Championships the previous weekend.

The four-day event, which ran from June 29 to July 2, was held in Vichy in central France.

Swimming in the 100-metres backstroke for his age group, Foskett beat the French favourite to win the gold.

The conditions for the open-air meeting were “challenging”, explained Foskett, as the weather was particularly stormy.

He also achieved a bronze medal in the 50-metres frontcrawl discipline in a personal-best time.

Foskett, who is a member of The Hemel Hempstead Swimming Club, is now looking forward to the World Masters Championships being held in Budapest, Hungary, next month.

He has qualified for three events there and will be joined by Hemel SC team-mates Tony Gaines and Hannah Bennett.

Speaking from France, Foskett said: “I was keen to get some competitive experience in a 50-metre pool prior to the World Championships.”