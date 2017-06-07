Middle distance squad are continuing to excel

Members of Dacorum & Tring’s junior middle-distance squad are continuing to put in outstanding performances in every event they enter.

This is exemplified by Rhys Rowlands, who has produced a personal best (PB) in each of the eight competitions he has contested since the beginning of April.

Racing over 1500m in the Watford Open Meeting last Wednesday night, Rhys (4:21.22), took a further two seconds off his PB, then on Saturday at Milton Keynes he knocked three seconds off his PB for 3000m in recording 9:26.96 for third place in race C.

Also running at Watford were team-mates Grace Birdseye and Sophie Morris.

Grace (5:28.56) made a promising return to racing after a recent health scare, finishing fifth in race one of the 1500m series.

In race six, Sophie (4th, in 4:56.04) shattered the five-minute barrier for the first time to beat her previous best by six seconds.

The annual PB Classic Meeting at Milton Keynes is a prestigious event attracting the best young runners between ages 11 to 19 from the whole of the south of England.

This year’s event featured 25 races over 800m, 15 races over 1500m, and six races over 3000m.

George Dowding produced the outstanding run of the night, winning race one in the men’s 800m series in 2:06.54 – a PB by four seconds.

In the girls’ series, Stella Whitlum (2:37.83) and Jessica Benveniste (2:39.86) shattered the 2:40 barrier for the first time and achieved PBs by two seconds, finishing respectively 11th in race K and second in race M.

Although none of the 1500m runners beat the PBs they have set in schools races, most ran extremely well and will have gained valuable experience racing against top-class opposition.

Freddie Truman-Williams (4:46.40) placed 12th in race C, Jamie Bailey (4:49.75) and Thomas Ashton (5:07.49) finished fourth and 19th respectively in race G, while Olivia Edwards (5:13.55) was ninth in race F in the girls’ series.

Kristian Imroth (9:02.55) produced another fine run to finish ninth in race B of the 3000m.

