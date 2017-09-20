Michael moves to GB academy as Rush enjoys further success

It’s been a remarkable year for the Berkhamsted -based Rush Judo club.

Their already successful 2017 got even better this month when the club won the ‘Community Award’ at the Heart Hertfordshire Hero Awards.

Michael Fryer with coaches Laurie Rush and Pete Brent

Coach Pete Brent was at the Grove Hotel to accept the award, which is given to those who make a difference to the community in Hertfordshire.

The coaches had no idea they had even been nominated so the win came as a complete surprise. Pete was called to accept the award while a video played on screen with Paddy Lish and Daniel Kidd letting the audience know just how invaluable the club is to them.

Pete said: “It was good to win but more so that the parents and children nominated us.

“We all coach and give up our time for the love of judo and are merely giving back what we were given as youngsters.”

The success continued earlier this month when members Emily and Hannah Niven travelled with the England squad to compete at the Sainsbury’s UK School Games in Loughborough.

Hannah had an amazing competition, beating the English , Scottish and Welsh No 1’s on the way to winning gold and followed that up with another gold for England’s ‘A’ team.

Sister Emily competed in a very strong division, triumphing over juduko she had never beaten before to earn a superb bronze medal, which was followed up with a further bronze for England’s ‘B’ team.

Last week, Rush Judo said goodbye and good luck to their junior fighter Michael Fryer, who is moving to Walsall to train full-time with the Great Britain academy – a huge step forward.

Coach Laurie Rush “Michael will always hold a special place in the club’s history – he was our first England player, our first blackbelt and our first GB squad player”.