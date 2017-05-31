Men’s A team fall to a disappointing 20-point defeaf

Last Saturday saw Little Hay Golf Club’s men’s A team host Panshanger.

It ended in a disappointing home loss, with the Welwyn Garden City-based visitors beating Little Hay by 20 points, with an overall score of 222-202.

Last Monday, Little Hay hosted the ladies’ Peugeot Coronation Foursomes competition.

It was won by Chris Woodcock and Margaret Flowers who achieved 30 points.

Runners-up were Lesley O’Brien and Pam Mcginley with 26 points.

Three points back in third place were Andy Dean and Dorothy Norman.

The Business Ladies contest also held at the club last Monday was won by

Hee-Young Crowhurst and Trish Joslin with 31 points.