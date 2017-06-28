Medals, best times and records for D & T athletes in Cambridge

Dacorum & Tring’s young

athletes put in some fine showings despite the blustery winds in Cambridge at the weekend.

Haydn Williams earned medals in the pole vault and 400m hurdles

Warm sunshine and blustery conditions greeted the D&T athletes who made the journey to Cambridge University Athletics Stadium on Saturday.

Kicking off the day in the hammer were U17 Amy Wright and U15 Katie Webb, in her first ever hammer event.

Amy, who has been working on improving her technique, put in an impressive display of consistency to come away with an unexpected bronze medal along with a new club record and PB (44.49). Katie, who has had only a handful of hammer training sessions, put in a solid display.

In the 800m Olivia Edwards, who is shaping up to be a good prospect, had a strong run. She went into the race feeling the effects of a tight hamstring, but put in a time of 2:34.55 for fourth place in a strong field with the top four in the region hitting the track.

The U17 men’s 800m saw George Dowding just beaten to a bronze medal (2:03.5) with 10 metres to go.

Haydn Williams kept the medals coming with a smooth and controlled run to win gold in the 400m hurdles

The Jessop sisters carried on their fine form with Remi taking the 100m silver in a PB (12.56), followed up by another silver in the 200m (26.09).

Marli finished fourth in 100m final (12.55) saying she was pleased with both her time and performance as she was racing against the No 2, 3 and 4 in the UK. Marli then followed up with a gold in the long jump (5.35, PB) despite having to give up her last jump to compete in the hurdles final, where she won the gold (11.51).

Amelia Woodnick also took gold in the hurdles (U17 80m)in 11.97 which was a new PB and club record.

Amelia also bolstered the medal collection with a bronze in the long jump (5.15).

Katie Webb was then back in action again in the discus and javelin, where she earned a bronze in both events.

Throwing into a very strong headwind, she produced a throw of 25.27 which was good enough for bronze.

Katie is certainly proving to be an all-round thrower and one for the future.

The bronze medals kept coming in the field with Haydn Williams also winning one in the pole vault.