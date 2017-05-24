Masterful Mark’s haul

Berkhamsted SC Masters competitor Mark Strakosch came away with four medals at a recent meet in Norwich.

Strakosch completed the weekend trip earlier this month to the UEA pool in Norwich, taking victory in the 50 Back (38.81), 400 Free (4:13.89) and 200 Free (2:28.99).

Berkhamsted SCs Mark Strakosch with his Norwich Masters medals

He also took silver in the 100 Fly (1:30.75) and swam the 50 Free, posting a time of 31.76 for one of his fastest-ever swims.

Meanwhile, the club’s junior squad were in action the previous weekend and looking to further improve on their regional times to try to book places at the National Championships in late summer with a place in the top 44 in the country.

James Chennells continued to rewrite the club’s record books at the Long Course meet in Basildon starting with the 50m Free where he qualified for the final in 25.42. This beat a four-year-old record and set him up well for the rest of the meet.

Having started the day with a personal best (PB) in the 100 Back of 1:05.49 when he had chopped almost four seconds from the old club record, he then showed he is only human, slowing by about two seconds from his 200 IM time from two weeks earlier, to clock 2:19.33.

Recharged, he returned on Sunday to close rapidly on the two-minute barrier for the 200 Free. His 2:01.78 lowered his own club best by 1.3 seconds and he finished the meet with another 55-second 100m free (55.52).

At the same meet, James Corner and Ish Rahim also took on the 50 Free, posting PBs of 27.28 and 27.45 respectively.

Rahim then turned the tables on Corner in the 100 Free by going sub-60 for the first time with 59.20 to Corner’s 1:03.19.

The pair both competed in the 50 Fly as well, Corner recording a PB of 31.09 with Rahim initially placing ninth with 28.45. But a late withdrawal meant he was given a second opportunity at the race and distance where he improved to take sixth in 28.23.

Earlier, Rahim and Zac Patel had posted 1:03.37 and 1:05.33 for the 100 Fly.

On the Sunday, Patel and Amy Pemberton travelled to Northampton to compete in the 50 Fly and 50 Free respectively.

Neither was quite able to find the level of performance from their regional championships high-point but should still be very pleased with their 27.52 and 28.86 finishing times.

