Marli shines at the Herts Indoor Championships

Dacorum and Tring AC’s young guns enjoyed a fantastic weekend at the Herts County Indoor Championships at Lee Valley Athletic Centre.

It proved to be one of the most successful hauls in club history with a combined total of 21 medals.

Standout performer was Marli Jessop who came away with a three golds and set an indoor county record in the long jump and a championship best in the 60m hurdles.

Day one saw medals for Marli (gold 60m hurdles), Remi Jessop (silver 60m hurdles, Ralph Williams (gold 60m hurdles), Ben McGuinness (gold 200m), Dan Hopper (gold long jump), Amy Thurgood (silver high jump) and George Dowding (bronze 800m).

The success continued on day two with Haydn Williams and Will Ashton both taking silver in their age groups in the for pole vault.

This sparked the beginning of the medal haul across the day with success for Marli again (golds 60m, long jump), Remi (silver 60m), Ben McGuiness (silver 400m), Luke Burford (silver 400m), Peter Benedickter (bronze 400m), Josh Woods (gold triple jump), Oliver Jay (gold high jump) and Tom Wright (gold high jump).

Tia Stonehouse, who missed out on bronze in the 60m by one hundredth of a second, won gold in the shot and silver in the high jump.

One athlete who didn’t win a medal but put in a fantastic performance against older athletes in the U17s was Samad Ibrahim, who only missed a podium by the narrowest of margins in the in the 60m.