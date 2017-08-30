Loren selected to captain country in U16s’ first ever Euro tournament

Hemel Hempstead teenager Loren Christie has been selected as the Great Britain captain for the under-16s side which has been competing in the European Championships in Skopje, Macedonia, this month.

The John F Kennedy Catholic School pupil was named the skipper after her experience representing the England’s under-16s team last summer.

Skipper Loren with teammate Brahe Ashton

This is the first-ever Great Britain under-16s squad to compete at a European Championships.

Coach Matt Harber selected 12 players for the Division B campaign in Macedonia, which started on August 17.

The side have five group matches in the space of six days and have been drawn against Denmark, Albania, Switzerland, Slovakia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Loren plays for the Oaklands Wolves youth team based at Oaklands College in St Albans.

Loren has been joined in the squad with fellow England players Esther Little, Lauren Saa and Ashanda Hinds.

Pollyanna Storie represents Scotland in the squad as one of eight players set to make their debuts at a Europeans.

Mystics duo Rebecca Harwood-Bellis and Khia Lee (joining Loren’s Oaklands Wolves next season) are also included with Southend’s Katie Bennett and Nottingham’s Brahe Ashton in the back-court.

Jade Guidolin Duncan, Alexandra Baker and Loren’s Oaklands team-mate Mia Sarkodee-Adoo complete the roster as they looked to get GB off to a winning start in the group at under-16 level.