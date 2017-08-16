Little Hay celebrate their milestone 40th birthday

Little Hay Golf Club’s 40th anniversary celebrations took place on Saturday with the main golfing event – the anniversary trophy – won by Chris Marsden with an impressive 41 stableford points.

Runner-up was Des Barry with 40 points while third, on countback, was Tom Wood.

The second-place team, from left, Dorothy Norman, Caroline Skelton, Jackie Pearson and Andy Dean with club captain Trevor

The team competition winners were David Smith, Steve Sibbit, Paul Williams and Des again.

The team runners-up were Dorothy Norman, Jackie Pearson, Caroline Skelton and Andy Dean.

The winning guest was Nick Jefferson, longest drive went to Ross Kemp, straightest drive winner was Wael Aljawad, nearest to the pin at the par-three fourth hole went to Fred Evans and nearest to the pin in three at the par-five ninth was won by Paul Mudd.

Although the event was to celebrate the 40th year, it was also in aid of the Rennie Grove Hospice Care charity and with donations still coming in it looks like the final total will be quite an impressive for such a small club.

Club captain Trevor with 40th anniversary winner Chris Marsden

All the Little Hay Golf Complex staff and the members and guests who took part were all thanked, especially senior vice-captain David Dean for all his hard work in organising the day and making it such a success.

In other club news, last Monday saw the ladies play the August medal and lowest putts contest.

Winner was Trish Joslin who went out in 52 and came home in 49 with three pars for a net 71. Runner-up was Chris Woodcock (72) and Jackie Pearson (74) was third.