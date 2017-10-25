Latest results from Little Hay

The men’s October Stableford tournament for the John Catchpole Memorial Cup was played at Little Hay GC on Saturday.

Storm Brian might have grounded flights at Heathrow but nothing could stop high-flying Tong Tse, whose great form continued after he captured the John Catchpole Cup with a fantastic score of 38 points.

Runner-up was David Kirkwood with an equally impressive 36 points and third, after a card playoff, was Ben Alford.

Thursday saw the seniors play their October Stableford.

Division 1 winner Michael Knight had seven pars for 40 points while runner-up, after a card playoff, was David Dalton, and Phil Joslin (35 points) was third.

Division 2 was won by Robin Rose who had two pars for 38 points. Runner-up with 37 points was John Murphy and third, with 35 points, was Andreas Sergides.