Ladies win Solstice while Sarah tops the women’s field at Tring

The St Albans Summer Solstice 10km is a beautiful multi-terrain event which is perfect for a summer evening and this year the Dacorum & Tring ladies took home the team prize.

It was comprised of Kate Rennie, who was also the winning female and third overall in 37:50, Bernie Horabin, Niamh Dempsey and Louise Flower.

Tom Mack was first D&T male (44:46) with Matthew Sudlow, Janice Briggs, Andrew Guilder, Mark Worley, Penny Wallduck, Alison Clooney, Kate Crossland and Lorraine Ellis also putting in strong runs.

Meanwhile, D&T’s Sarah Grover was the first lady home at the Tring RC-organised annual 6km Tring Fun Run last Wednesday where she ran a blistering 24:02. Liam Ahern clocked an impressive 24:09 (6th male) and Alan Grover finished in 36:36.

Father and daughter Alan and Sarah Grover travelled to Bucks to take part in the Marlow Sprint and Olympic Distance Triathlon with Sarah taking part in the sprint and Alan stepping up to the Olympic distance. Sarah finished as the third senior female in an overall time of 1:29:59 while Alan clocked 3:22:30.

The Hitchin ‘hard’ Half is an aptly-named half-marathon which takes the runners on a hilly out-and-back course through Hitchin. Ben Stratford was the sole D&T runner and finished as 25th senior man in 1:42:04 on a course that offers little PB potential.

Three D&T ladies took to the streets of Welwyn to run the Welwyn 10k road race. It also doubled as the Hertfordshire 10km championship and Celia Findlay earned herself a county gold medal by finishing as the first-placed V55 lady (46:34). Julie Groves and Louise Tainsh both finished in 1:05:24.

Matt Hamilton took part in the Cardiff Triathlon and continued his fine run of recent results by making the podium again. It was the third year that he has competed at Cardiff but his first attempt at the sprint event there. Matt finished in third among a large field of triathletes and was a mere 35 seconds behind the winner. He finished in 1:06:58 with transitions.

Beat the Boat is a 10km race set against the backdrop of Windsor Castle which pits runners against spectators as they aim to literally “beat the boat”. Setting off along The Thames path, runners take on the challenge of racing a boat to get to the finish line first. Sam Fawcett not only beat the boat but crossed the line as the winning lady, followed by team-mates Vikki Johnston, Matt Clarke and Vince Sudlow, whose combined efforts led to them also taking the team prize

The beautiful village of Sydling St Nicholas in Dorset is home to the Giants Head Marathon, a “very, very challenging, hilly course,” said Rebecca Dutton. She’s always up for a challenge and successfully completed this tough marathon and finished saying “loved it, loved it, loved it”.