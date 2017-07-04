Kevin is chasing the dream of competing at the British Masters after victory at Sonning

An amateur golfer from Hemel Hempstead is one step closer to playing with a star of the European Tour after qualifying for the national final of Bridgestone’s Chase Your Dream Trophy, run in partnership with England Golf.

Kevin Seggery, who plays at the Centurion Golf Club, West London, triumphed at a regional qualifying event at Sonning Golf Club in Reading with a net score of 71 shots.

He now goes forward to the final, being played during England Golf Week, at Woodhall Spa, in Lincolnshire, in August.

The winner there will be England Golf’s male Handicap Golfer of the Year and the top nine players in the field will play in the pro-am event of the Bridgestone Challenge, the English leg of the Challenge Tour, at Luton Hoo on September 6.

They will be joined by the top nine players from the companion men’s championship, making up a total of six teams in the pro-am.

The most successful of these teams will go on to the pro-am at the British Masters, supported by Sky Sports, at Close House in Northumberland later in the same month, playing with a star of the European Tour.

The Bridgestone Chase Your Dream Trophy is an annual event open to members of England Golf’s 1,900 affiliated clubs and features separate competitions for men and women.

Seggery, playing off a handicap of 12, said: “My round went really well.

“I was consistent throughout the round and I only had two holes where it didn’t quite go as planned.

“I finished strongly and I’m pleased that I’ve qualified for the next round.”

He added: “I’m a mixture of nerves and excitement for Woodhall Spa but I have no expectations of how I’ll do.

“I just have to play steadily and play shot-by-shot.

“However, I am definitely playing to win this fantastic tournament.”

Last season, England Golf (the sport’s governing body in the country) and Bridgestone worked together to run a similar event called the Driveguard Trophy for club golfers.

It made a dream come true for south-west players Zack Rosen, Carl Broomfield and Peter Carr.

The trio eventually found themselves as guests of Bridgestone at the British Masters, playing alongside 2010 US Open winner Graeme McDowell.

Bridgestone’s consumer sales and marketing director Farrell Dolan said: “We congratulate Kevin for getting so far in the competition and wish him all the very best for the next round.

“Stories like this are what brings the Chase Your Dream Trophy to life and we will be wishing him all the best up at Woodhall Spa.”

“We have never engaged with quite so many golfers before and are thrilled with the success of the competition so far.

“We are able to communicate our brand messages to a captive audience, while also offering them an experience that they will never forget.”

For more information about Bridgestone and its Chase Your Dream concept, visit the website www.nomatterwhat.uk.com